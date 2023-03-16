25 Bemidji State student-athletes named to Winter NSIC All-Academic Teams

BURNSVILLE – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its 2022-23 Winter All-Academic Teams Thursday, with 25 student-athletes from the Bemidji State men's basketball, women's basketball and track and field programs earning the recognition.

Fourteen Beavers earned All-Academic Team of Excellence distinction after compiling a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher.

To be eligible for NSIC All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must have a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average or higher, while Team of Excellence selections must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible).

Bemidji State's Mary Goodwin runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the NSIC Championships in May 2021. BSU photo

Team of Excellence selections include Rumer Flatness, Amme Sheforgen, Erin Barrette, Sam Pogatchnik, Tori Bott, and Maddie Schires from women’s basketball and Mary Goodwin, Abby Syverson, Gwen Youso, Amanda Smith, Olivia Olson, Alaina Hall, Megan Judge and Anastasia Klein from track and field.

Other All-Academic Team members include Jayce Lowman, Dalton Albrecht, John Sutherland and Colton Roderick from men’s basketball; Lily Johnson, Mikenna Pattrin, Natalie Fultz and Tierra Doss from track and field and Ella Giorgi, Alayna Suprenand and Trinity Yoder from women's basketball.