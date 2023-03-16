6 months – only $2 SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports College

25 Bemidji State student-athletes named to Winter NSIC All-Academic Teams

The Bemidji State men's basketball, women's basketball and track and field programs earned all-academic recognition, and fourteen Beavers earned the All-Academic Team of Excellence distinction.

110723.S.BP.BSUWBB Trinity Yoder 3.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Trinity Yoder (14) and her teammates take the court against Minot State on Friday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:25 PM

BURNSVILLE – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its 2022-23 Winter All-Academic Teams Thursday, with 25 student-athletes from the Bemidji State men's basketball, women's basketball and track and field programs earning the recognition.

Fourteen Beavers earned All-Academic Team of Excellence distinction after compiling a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher.

To be eligible for NSIC All-Academic Team honors, a student-athlete must have a 3.20 cumulative grade-point average or higher, while Team of Excellence selections must have a 3.60 cumulative GPA or higher.

Additionally, the student-athlete must be a member of the varsity traveling team and in at least their second year of competition at their current institution (true freshmen, redshirt freshmen and ineligible athletic transfers are not eligible).

ADVERTISEMENT

042322.S.BP.BSUTRACK Mary Goodwin 2.jpg
Bemidji State's Mary Goodwin runs in the 3,000-meter steeplechase during the NSIC Championships in May 2021.
BSU photo

Team of Excellence selections include Rumer Flatness, Amme Sheforgen, Erin Barrette, Sam Pogatchnik, Tori Bott, and Maddie Schires from women’s basketball and Mary Goodwin, Abby Syverson, Gwen Youso, Amanda Smith, Olivia Olson, Alaina Hall, Megan Judge and Anastasia Klein from track and field.

Other All-Academic Team members include Jayce Lowman, Dalton Albrecht, John Sutherland and Colton Roderick from men’s basketball; Lily Johnson, Mikenna Pattrin, Natalie Fultz and Tierra Doss from track and field and Ella Giorgi, Alayna Suprenand and Trinity Yoder from women's basketball.

010423.S.BP.BSUMBB Dalton Albrecht.jpg
Bemidji State junior Dalton Albrecht (0) goes to the rim during the second half against Minot State on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the BSU Gymnasium.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
022223.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Celebration.jpg
Beavers Hockey
The Tides of March: Beavers ponder future opportunities, transition as season closes
March 15, 2023 07:52 AM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Illinois Fighting Illini forward Coleman Hawkins (33) and teammate Illinois Fighting Illini forward Matthew Mayer (24) pressure Minnesota Golden Gophers guard Jaden Henley (24) during the first half of a Feb. 20, 2023 game in Champaign, Illinois.
College
Gophers lose 4 athletes to transfer portal
March 13, 2023 10:41 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
BSU_Baseball.jpg
College
BASEBALL: Bemidji State notches first win of the season, goes 1-6 in Tucson
March 13, 2023 09:39 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Rubado Column Mug
Sports
RUBADO COLUMN: I am honored to be the Bemidji Pioneer’s sports editor
March 16, 2023 09:41 AM
Sulo Havumaki.jpg
Local
Uncovering the origins of St. Urho's Day and the role a Bemidji State professor played in bringing it to life
March 15, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Bemidji Pioneer
Master Gardeners web art
Lifestyle
MASTER GARDENER: Local Master Gardeners share their go-to seed varieties
March 15, 2023 08:00 AM
 · 
By  Dan Sherman, Master Gardener
United Way Bemidji Area web art
Local
Emergency food and shelter grant applications available
March 16, 2023 11:27 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report