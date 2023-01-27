STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Friday, January 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | College
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

22 Bemidji State student-athletes named NSIC Myles Brand Award winners

BSU's 22 honorees are the most for the university since the inception of the award in 2010 and best last year's previous mark of 13. The Beavers have the 5th-most athletes named to the list.

111622.S.BP.BSUWSOC2 Erin Becker.jpg
Bemidji State fifth-year Erin Becker (11) jumps for the ball during the first half against Minnesota State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 27, 2023 08:40 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its 2023 NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners on Thursday, with 22 student-athletes from Bemidji State earning the award.

The 14th annual all-academic award is bestowed to NSIC student-athletes with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher who are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once).

BSU's 22 honorees are the most for the university since the inception of the award in 2010 and best last year's previous mark of 13. Bemidji State has the fifth-most student-athletes named to the list among the 16 NSIC teams – Augustana leads the way with 33.

The Beavers’ honorees are: Erin Becker (women's soccer), Tori Bott (women's basketball), Maggie Cade (women's soccer), Elaina Christiansen (softball), Rumer Flatness (women’s basketball), Ty Guden (football), Alaina Hall (track and field), Georgiana Harber (women's soccer), Alex Iverson (men's golf), Katie LeBlanc (women's golf), Megan Majewski (women's soccer), Kora Martin (softball), Jake Matise (baseball), Maddie Schires (women's basketball), Carter Simon (baseball), Gordon Skaar (men's golf), Amanda Smith (track and field), Jennifer Smith (softball), Alyssa Stumbaugh (women's soccer), Kellan Wandtke (football), Sara Wendt (women's soccer) and Gwen Youso (track and field/cross country).

"We continue to increase the number of student-athletes that have earned the Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, which is a testament to the dedication of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators in our league," said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind in a release. "I am filled with pride on how our student-athletes in the NSIC continue to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field. These are characteristics in which Dr. Myles Brand emphasized. I am extremely proud of all these student-athletes for their devotion to their universities, the NSIC and to their personal academic and athletic goals. I have no doubt these student-athletes will continue to achieve success in life well beyond the classroom and the competition venues."

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
042322.S.BP.BSUSOFT Stella Dolan.jpg
College
SOFTBALL: Dolan, Stevenson named Players to Watch, Beavers picked 12th in NSIC
Stella Dolan has a career ERA of 3.94 and 151 strikeouts over 202.2 innings. Mariah Stevenson is coming off a red-hot freshman campaign where she led BSU with a .322 batting average and .851 OPS.
January 26, 2023 08:15 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
NCAA Basketball: Indiana at Minnesota
College
Shorthanded Gophers fight en masse but fall 61-57 to Indiana
With two more players unavailable Wednesday, the Gophers had roughly half that roster max against Indiana at Williams Arena.
January 25, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press
012523.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed picks up league-leading 3rd CCHA Rookie of the Week
The White Bear Lake native totaled two points off one goal and one assist last weekend in the Beavers' series split with Northern Michigan at the Sanford Center.
January 23, 2023 06:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
NCAA Basketball: Minnesota at Michigan
College
Men’s basketball: Gophers start strong but can’t finish in 60-56 loss to Michigan
Minnesota gave itself ‘a chance,’ coach Ben Johnson said, but foul trouble for leading scorer Dawson Garcia was an issue
January 22, 2023 06:17 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press