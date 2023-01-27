22 Bemidji State student-athletes named NSIC Myles Brand Award winners

BEMIDJI – The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference announced its 2023 NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award winners on Thursday, with 22 student-athletes from Bemidji State earning the award.

The 14th annual all-academic award is bestowed to NSIC student-athletes with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.75 or higher who are exhausting their eligibility and on track to graduate (student-athletes can only earn the award once).

BSU's 22 honorees are the most for the university since the inception of the award in 2010 and best last year's previous mark of 13. Bemidji State has the fifth-most student-athletes named to the list among the 16 NSIC teams – Augustana leads the way with 33.

The Beavers’ honorees are: Erin Becker (women's soccer), Tori Bott (women's basketball), Maggie Cade (women's soccer), Elaina Christiansen (softball), Rumer Flatness (women’s basketball), Ty Guden (football), Alaina Hall (track and field), Georgiana Harber (women's soccer), Alex Iverson (men's golf), Katie LeBlanc (women's golf), Megan Majewski (women's soccer), Kora Martin (softball), Jake Matise (baseball), Maddie Schires (women's basketball), Carter Simon (baseball), Gordon Skaar (men's golf), Amanda Smith (track and field), Jennifer Smith (softball), Alyssa Stumbaugh (women's soccer), Kellan Wandtke (football), Sara Wendt (women's soccer) and Gwen Youso (track and field/cross country).

"We continue to increase the number of student-athletes that have earned the Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, which is a testament to the dedication of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators in our league," said NSIC commissioner Erin Lind in a release. "I am filled with pride on how our student-athletes in the NSIC continue to excel in the classroom, in the community and on the playing field. These are characteristics in which Dr. Myles Brand emphasized. I am extremely proud of all these student-athletes for their devotion to their universities, the NSIC and to their personal academic and athletic goals. I have no doubt these student-athletes will continue to achieve success in life well beyond the classroom and the competition venues."