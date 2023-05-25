99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
20 Bemidji State athletes receive CSC Academic All-District honors

The College Sports Communicators honor the nation's top student-athletes, including 20 from Bemidji State, for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

091722.S.BP.BSUWGOLF Mollie Albrecht 2.jpg
Bemidji State junior Mollie Albrecht tees off at hole No. 5 during the Tracy Lane Memorial on Sept. 12, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:35 AM

BEMIDJI – Twenty Bemidji State student-athletes have received academic recognition over the last two weeks.

The College Sports Communicators honor the nation's top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom. To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at their current institution. Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot.

Isabela Nelson and Lily Jones of the BSU women’s tennis team; Logan Barrick, Derek Hoffman and Konrad Kisch from the BSU baseball team; Alexa Christenson, Elaina Christiansen, Molly Houts, Kyla Damerow and Stella Dolan from the BSU softball team; Mollie Albrecht from the BSU women’s golf team; Kyle Looft, Alexander Lundman, Aaron Myers, Elias Rosén and Jere Vaisanen from the BSU men’s hockey team; and Abby DeLaRosa, Hannah Hogenson, Reece Hunt and Taylor Nelson from the BSU women’s hockey team were selected.

CSC began the distinguished Academic All-America program in 1952, and since then, has honored more than 38,000 deserving student-athletes from numerous sports across all divisions with these elite Academic All-America scholar-athlete honors.

