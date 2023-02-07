99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, February 7

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Close races, tight finishes highlight return to racing at Garfield Lake

The Garfield Lake Ice Racers were thrilled to be back on the ice on Sunday following last week's cancellation due to the cold conditions.

IMG_5925 (1).JPG
Chad Tabaka (86) beat John Farrington by inches for a feature win on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
February 07, 2023 07:39 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LAPORTE — The Garfield Lake Ice Racers were thrilled to be back on the ice on Sunday following last week's cancellation due to the cold conditions. The weather cooperated, and a record number of ice racers, crews and fans made the trek onto Garfield Lake in Laporte for the third race of the season. 22 B class cars and 15 A class cars filled the pit area.

This week's featured winner in the A class was Chad Tabaka with two feature wins and two heat wins. Josh Seely and Bonnie Farrington won the other two heat races.

IMG_5926 (1).JPG
A class racer Chad Tabaka won two features and two heat races on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

In the B class, Sam Delaney and Jim Geschwill each won one feature and one heat race. Bob Pawlitschek picked up two heat wins, while Abe Forseman and Mike Moen each won a consolation race.

Racing will resume at noon on Sunday, Feb. 12, on Garfield Lake in Laporte with two complete sets of racing. The public is welcome to observe the races free of charge in the designated viewing area on the west side of the ice track.

IMG_5854.JPG
Bob Pawlitschek won two B class heat races on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

RESULTS

ADVERTISEMENT

 

SET 1 A Class

Heat #1 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Dan Riggs

Heat #2 1. Josh Seely, 2. Jon Geschwill, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Deryk Weleski/Aaron Bitker, 5. Nate Zanter

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Nate Zanter, 6. John Farrington, 7. Josh Seely, 8. Deryk Weleski/Josh Bitker, 9. John Hadrava, 10. Dan Riggs, 11. Rick Semmler, 12. Reid Watson, 13. Dillon Lutgen, 14. Gordon Hunter, 15. Jon Geschwill

IMG_5921 (1).JPG
Jim Geschwill was the B class Set 2 feature winner on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

Set 2 A Class

Heat #1 1. Bonnie Farrington, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Nate Zanter, 5. Dan Riggs

Heat #2 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Rick Semmler, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Josh Seely, 5. John Hadrava

ADVERTISEMENT

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Josh Seely, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. John Hadrava, 9. Dillon Lutgen, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Reid Watson, 12. Deryk Weleski/Josh Bitker, 13. Gordon Hunter, 14. Bonnie Farrington

IMG_5877.JPG
Sam Delaney won a B class feature and also a heat race on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Heat #1 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Tyler Johnson, 5. CJ Roller

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Faye Lewis, 4. Rob Martinson, 5. Rodney Rogers

Consolation 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Tim Goetze, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4.Emily Hegg, 5. Mike Moen

Feature 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venum, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Abe Forseman, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Tony Rohloff, 9. Faye Lewis, 10. Tim Goetze, 11. Rob Martinson, 12. Emily Hegg

IMG_5906 (1).JPG
Bonnie Farrington won the A Class heat race on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

Set 2 B Class

Heat #1 1. Jim Geschwill, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Kyle Davis

ADVERTISEMENT

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Nick Jessen/Robby Strand, 5. Mike Moen

Consolation 1. Mike Moen, 2. Tyler Johnson, 3. Rob Martinson, 4. Emily Hegg, 5. Faye Lewis

FEATURE 1. Jim Geschwill, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venum, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Abe Forseman, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Tony Rohloff, 9. Faye Lewis, 10. Tim Goetze, 11. Rob Martinson, 12. Emilly Hegg

IMG_5863.JPG
Josh Seely was an A class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte.
Contributed

Related Topics: AUTO RACINGBEMIDJI SPEEDWAYLAPORTE
What To Read Next
020423.OP.BP.LETTER.JACOBS.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Thoughts on monitoring our Bemidji school board
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
February 04, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Carolyn Jacobs, Bemidji
020423.S.BP.BHSBBB Isaac Severts.jpg
Prep
BOYS BASKETBALL: Severts beats the buzzer, caps off Bemidji's comeback win over West Fargo
Isaac Severts laid in the game-winning bucket with 1.6 seconds left to lift Bemidji over West Fargo on Thursday night. The Lumberjacks erased a nine-point deficit in the final two minutes.
February 02, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
SD-BrokenHoop-Web.jpg
South Dakota
WATCH: 7-foot-1 center breaks rim in South Dakota high school game
The Tuesday, Jan. 31, game between Sioux Falls Lincoln and Watertown was forced to move after junior JT Rock broke the rim with a powerful two-handed dunk. Rock is committed to play at Iowa State.
February 01, 2023 02:39 PM
020123.OP.BP.LETTER.TESAR.png
Letters
LETTER TO THE EDITOR: A few observations after visiting the Bemidji Community Arena
The following is a letter to the editor submitted by a reader and does not reflect the views of the Pioneer. Letters can be sent to letters@bemidjipioneer.com or P.O. Box 455, Bemidji, MN 56601.
February 01, 2023 06:20 AM
 · 
By  Kate Tesar, Bemidji