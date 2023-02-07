Close races, tight finishes highlight return to racing at Garfield Lake

LAPORTE — The Garfield Lake Ice Racers were thrilled to be back on the ice on Sunday following last week's cancellation due to the cold conditions. The weather cooperated, and a record number of ice racers, crews and fans made the trek onto Garfield Lake in Laporte for the third race of the season. 22 B class cars and 15 A class cars filled the pit area.

This week's featured winner in the A class was Chad Tabaka with two feature wins and two heat wins. Josh Seely and Bonnie Farrington won the other two heat races.

A class racer Chad Tabaka won two features and two heat races on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

In the B class, Sam Delaney and Jim Geschwill each won one feature and one heat race. Bob Pawlitschek picked up two heat wins, while Abe Forseman and Mike Moen each won a consolation race.

Racing will resume at noon on Sunday, Feb. 12, on Garfield Lake in Laporte with two complete sets of racing. The public is welcome to observe the races free of charge in the designated viewing area on the west side of the ice track.

Bob Pawlitschek won two B class heat races on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS

SET 1 A Class

Heat #1 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Bonnie Farrington, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Dan Riggs

Heat #2 1. Josh Seely, 2. Jon Geschwill, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Deryk Weleski/Aaron Bitker, 5. Nate Zanter

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Bonnie Farrington, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Nate Zanter, 6. John Farrington, 7. Josh Seely, 8. Deryk Weleski/Josh Bitker, 9. John Hadrava, 10. Dan Riggs, 11. Rick Semmler, 12. Reid Watson, 13. Dillon Lutgen, 14. Gordon Hunter, 15. Jon Geschwill

Jim Geschwill was the B class Set 2 feature winner on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 A Class

Heat #1 1. Bonnie Farrington, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Nate Zanter, 5. Dan Riggs

Heat #2 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Rick Semmler, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Josh Seely, 5. John Hadrava

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. John Farrington, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Fritz Myers, 5. Josh Seely, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Dan Riggs, 8. John Hadrava, 9. Dillon Lutgen, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Reid Watson, 12. Deryk Weleski/Josh Bitker, 13. Gordon Hunter, 14. Bonnie Farrington

Sam Delaney won a B class feature and also a heat race on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Heat #1 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Hunter Weeks, 4. Tyler Johnson, 5. CJ Roller

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Faye Lewis, 4. Rob Martinson, 5. Rodney Rogers

Consolation 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Tim Goetze, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4.Emily Hegg, 5. Mike Moen

Feature 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venum, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Abe Forseman, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Tony Rohloff, 9. Faye Lewis, 10. Tim Goetze, 11. Rob Martinson, 12. Emily Hegg

Bonnie Farrington won the A Class heat race on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 B Class

Heat #1 1. Jim Geschwill, 2. Cam Labelle, 3. Sam Delaney, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Kyle Davis

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Nick Jessen/Robby Strand, 5. Mike Moen

Consolation 1. Mike Moen, 2. Tyler Johnson, 3. Rob Martinson, 4. Emily Hegg, 5. Faye Lewis

FEATURE 1. Jim Geschwill, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Jimmy Venum, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Abe Forseman, 7. Hunter Weeks, 8. Tony Rohloff, 9. Faye Lewis, 10. Tim Goetze, 11. Rob Martinson, 12. Emilly Hegg