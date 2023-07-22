6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Centaurs stave off Perham in Sub-State semifinal, inch closer to state

With a spot in the Sub-State 14 Tournament championship game on the line, the top-seeded Bemidji American Legion baseball team beat sixth-seeded Perham 8-2 at Tuffy’s Stadium.

051923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Hunter Brodina.jpg
Bemidji's Hunter Brodina makes contact with the ball during the first inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
July 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM

PERHAM – The host town was no match for the Bemidji American Legion baseball team on Friday night.

With a spot in the Sub-State 14 Tournament championship game on the line, the top-seeded Centaurs beat sixth-seeded Perham 8-2 at Tuffy’s Stadium. Peyton Neadeau’s complete-game pitching performance highlighted the win for Bemidji.

Neadeau allowed one earned run on six hits with two strikeouts in seven innings. His 102-pitch outing was more than enough for the Centaurs to knock off the Buzz.

Evan Kovash doubled in the first run of the game for Perham in the top of the first inning. Though, the lead was short-lived. Bemidji responded with a three-run frame in the bottom of the first, capped by Ty Lundeen’s RBI single.

Ben Corradi made it 4-1 in the bottom of the second inning with a sacrifice fly, then Ryan Loewe plated two more in the third with an RBI double.

Perham added a run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the fifth inning. Lundeen tipped the scale again, blasting a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Centaurs (20-6) are one win away from playing in the 97th Minnesota Division I State Tournament in Rochester from July 27-30. Bemidji will pay the winner of Perham and Moorhead at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 22. Bemidji is 3-0 in the Sub-State 14 Tournament and will have two chances to clinch a state berth. The if-necessary game is scheduled for Sunday, July 23, at noon in Perham.

Bemidji 8, Perham 2

PER 100 010 0 – 2-6-5

BEM 312 002 X – 8-10-3

WP: Neadeau (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 2 K)

LP: Schmidt (2.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
