Centaurs keep cruising, shut out Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes in Sub-State 14 Tournament

The Bemidji American Legion baseball team shut out Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes to open the Sub-State 14 Tournament.

051923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Ben Corradi.jpg
Bemidji's Ben Corradi hits a single during the first inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:00 PM

PERHAM – So far, the Sub-State 14 Tournament hasn’t been kind to the Bemidji American Legion baseball team’s adversaries.

Through two games in Perham, the Centaurs have outscored Fergus Falls and Detroit Lakes 18-0. Thursday’s 6-0 shutout of Detroit Lakes kept top-seeded Bemidji in the winner’s bracket.

After four scoreless innings, Ben Corradi blasted a solo home run over the wall in right field at Tuffy’s Stadium. The Centaurs tacked on five more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning on RBI hits from Will Zellmann and Landon Hanson. Hunter Brodina also drew a bases-loaded walk in the frame.

Ty Lundeen was efficient on the mound, tossing six innings and keeping his pitch count tidy at 59. He struck out four batters and allowed just one hit. Corradi pitched the final inning. Lundeen is required to rest for two days before he can take the mound again.

Bemidji saved more of its top arms with a combined three-hit shutout in a 12-0 win over Fergus Falls. Hunter Brodina threw 2 1/3 innings. Gunner Ganske and Jack Lundquist combined for 2 2/3 innings in relief.

Brodina and Dan Clusiau had multi-hit games at the plate for the Centaurs. Clusiau, Corradi, Hanson and Zellmann all doubled in the five-inning win.

Bemidji (19-6) will play for a spot in the Sub-State 14 title game at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, July 21, against Perham at Tuffy’s Stadium. Coverage from the rest of the Sub-State 14 Tournament will be posted online at www.bemidjipioneer.com and will be in the Wednesday, July 26, edition of the Bemidji Pioneer.

Bemidji 12, Fergus Falls 0 (F/5)

FF 000 00 – 0-3-0

BEM 171 3X – 12-9-0

WP: Brodina (2.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Gronwold (1 IP, 3 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 2 BB, 1 K)

Bemidji 6, Detroit Lakes 0

DL 000 000 0 – 0-1-4

BEM 000 105 X – 6-8-1

WP: Lundeen (6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

LP: Rieber (3.1 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)

