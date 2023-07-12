Centaurs get back on track, sweep Buzz in Sub-State 14 showdown

BEMIDJI – With seven games in a week, the Bemidji American Legion baseball team needs its pitchers to eat a lot of innings.

In stepped Ty Lundeen and Hunter Brodina, who threw the bulk of Bemidji’s pitches against Perham on Tuesday at the BSU baseball field. Lundeen tossed six innings in a 9-3 win, then Brodina followed with a complete-game performance in a 12-0 five-inning victory.

“We’ll take a short one any time we can get it,” Centaurs head coach Nate Blumhagen said. “We got into too many long counts and had too many walks last weekend. Our guys came in with the perspective today of throwing more strikes. When you finish a doubleheader in three hours, it starts with throwing more strikes.”

Bemidji's Ty Lundeen (7) throws a pitch in the third inning during game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji plated eight runs in the first three innings of game one, including four before the Buzz recorded an out. Landon Hanson and Peyton Neadeau drew bases-loaded walks. Then Dan Clusiau brought home another with an RBI single. Ryan Loewe was hit by a pitch to make it 4-0.

Ben Corradi laced an RBI double into right field in the bottom of the second inning. Clusiau brought home two more with a double two batters later. Clusiau capped a 4 for 4 game at the plate with another RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Lundeen didn’t need the extra cushion. He struck out eight batters in six innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits.

Brodina picked up where Lundeen left off. He retired the first five batters he faced, then got a bevy of run support in the bottom of the second inning. The Centaurs brought 16 batters to the plate in an 11-run rally.

“When one guy gets a hit, it feels like everybody else will get the next one,” Brodina said. “I think everybody got up two times that inning. That’s just huge when you can keep the line moving like that. The dugout gets on fire, and everybody wants to hit.

Bemidji's Will Zellmann (4) rounds third base in the third inning during game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“What I like about this team is everybody is on the same page, and everybody is working toward the same goal. Some days we don’t have practice, but you’ll still see guys hitting in the cage, getting grounders in and working on their game. Everybody is all in.”

The inning nearly ended three batters earlier on a line drive to left field. Perham’s Austin Aanenson dove for a ball, trapping it under his glove. The second-base umpire initially ruled the play an out before a short conference reversed the decision.

In the top of the third inning, Will Zellmann was presented with a similar opportunity in right field. He fully extended to snag a ball headed for the fence, robbing Conner Colliton of extra bases.

“As a pitcher, it’s frustrating when guys make errors,” Brodina said. “We only made one error today, and Peyton made up for it by making the rest of the plays. He was out there diving for balls up 12-0. Those are the guys you want behind you. (Zellmann) makes that catch up 11-0, too. You know everybody is in when they’re doing those things with that lead.”

Bemidji's Dan Clusiau heads to first base after hitting a single in the first inning during game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

After Tuesday’s sweep, Bemidji controls its seeding fate for the Sub-State 14 Tournament starting Thursday, July 20, at Krueger Field in Perham. The Centaurs sit at 15-5 this summer despite a 2-2 weekend at the Gopher Classic.

“We spoke after our last game in the cities where we took our biggest loss of the summer,” Blumhagen said. “I was really positive with where we were at. We recognized some of the areas that we needed to improve. We just felt like we took it all in, addressed it and moved past it. We needed to lose like that. Winning can cover up some stuff, so taking one on the chin like that allowed us to look at the bigger picture. They came out and executed today.”

Bemidji hosts East Grand Forks at 4 p.m. for another doubleheader on Wednesday, July 12, at the BSU baseball field.

Bemidji's Ben Corradi (34) steals third base in the second inning during game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 9, Perham 3

PER 000 300 0 – 3-4-1

BEM 431 001 X – 9-11-1

WP: Lundeen (6 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

LP: Schmelz (0 IP, 2 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 0 K)

Bemidji 12, Perham 0 (F/5)

PER 000 00 – 0-3-2

BEM 0(11)1 0X – 12-12-1

WP: Brodina (CG, 5 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 K)

LP: Schmidt (2 IP, 11 H, 11 R, 7 ER, 1 BB, 1 K)