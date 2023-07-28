Centaurs end season with tight win over Washburn, finish 1-2 at state tournament

ROCHESTER – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team finished off another stellar season with a victory at the state tournament.

Facing Washburn on Friday in Rochester, the Centaurs closed their 2023 campaign with a 5-4 triumph. The win finished off a 1-2 run for Bemidji that commenced with a 6-5 extra-inning loss to Eden Prairie and a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Rochester on Thursday.

On Friday, the Centaurs (22-8) took the lead early with a two-run second inning. Hunter Brodina singled to center field, scoring Stonewall Gessner and Dan Clusiau. Then in the fifth, Bemidji added three more. Ben Corradi plated Brodina on a ground ball to first that led to an error, then Landon Hanson doubled in Corradi with a line drive to left for a 4-0 advantage. Hanson scored on a passed ball later in the frame.

The Centaurs withstood a three-run rally from Washburn in the bottom of the fifth and a last-ditch attempt to tie the game in the seventh. The Millers brought home a run and trailed just 5-4 with a runner on second and two outs. But Bemidji’s Jack Lundquist closed it out, inducing a groundout to himself to end the contest and the Centaurs’ season in victorious fashion.

Peyton Neadeau picked up the victory on the mound, pitching 3 2/3 innings with three runs allowed on six hits.

Highlights in Bemidji’s other matchups included a three-run home run to right by Corradi against Rochester and two-run singles by Ty Lundeen and Hanson against Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie 6, Bemidji 5 (F/9)

BEM 102 000 020 – 5-7-1

EP 111 000 021 – 6-9-0

WP: Flom (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Brodina (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Rochester 7, Bemidji 3

BEM 000 003 0 – 3-6-3

ROC 200 032 X – 7-4-1

WP: Carlson (6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lundeen (5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 5, Washburn 4

BEM 020 300 0 – 5-10-0

WSH 000 300 1 – 4-9-3

WP: Neadeau (3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)

LP: Shirley (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)