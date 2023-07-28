Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Friday, July 28

Sports

Centaurs end season with tight win over Washburn, finish 1-2 at state tournament

The Bemidji American Legion baseball team finished off another stellar season with a victory at the state tournament. The Centaurs conclude the 2023 season with a record of 22-8.

051923.S.BP.LEGIONBASE Hunter Brodina.jpg
Bemidji's Hunter Brodina makes contact with the ball during the first inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:02 PM

Facing Washburn on Friday in Rochester, the Centaurs closed their 2023 campaign with a 5-4 triumph. The win finished off a 1-2 run for Bemidji that commenced with a 6-5 extra-inning loss to Eden Prairie and a 7-3 defeat at the hands of Rochester on Thursday.

On Friday, the Centaurs (22-8) took the lead early with a two-run second inning. Hunter Brodina singled to center field, scoring Stonewall Gessner and Dan Clusiau. Then in the fifth, Bemidji added three more. Ben Corradi plated Brodina on a ground ball to first that led to an error, then Landon Hanson doubled in Corradi with a line drive to left for a 4-0 advantage. Hanson scored on a passed ball later in the frame.

The Centaurs withstood a three-run rally from Washburn in the bottom of the fifth and a last-ditch attempt to tie the game in the seventh. The Millers brought home a run and trailed just 5-4 with a runner on second and two outs. But Bemidji’s Jack Lundquist closed it out, inducing a groundout to himself to end the contest and the Centaurs’ season in victorious fashion.

Peyton Neadeau picked up the victory on the mound, pitching 3 2/3 innings with three runs allowed on six hits.

Highlights in Bemidji’s other matchups included a three-run home run to right by Corradi against Rochester and two-run singles by Ty Lundeen and Hanson against Eden Prairie.

Eden Prairie 6, Bemidji 5 (F/9)

BEM 102 000 020 – 5-7-1

EP 111 000 021 – 6-9-0

WP: Flom (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Brodina (0.2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

Rochester 7, Bemidji 3

BEM 000 003 0 – 3-6-3

ROC 200 032 X – 7-4-1

WP: Carlson (6.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 9 K)

LP: Lundeen (5 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 5, Washburn 4

BEM 020 300 0 – 5-10-0

WSH 000 300 1 – 4-9-3

WP: Neadeau (3.2 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 5 BB, 2 K)

LP: Shirley (4 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
