Centaurs ace final tune-up before Sub-State as Loewe leads combined shutout

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion baseball team had a few simple goals in mind for its final game before the Sub-State 14 Tournament.

Play everyone. Hurt no one. And win, of course. The Centaurs managed to do all three on Saturday, shutting out Wahpeton (N.D.) with three different pitchers – including four innings from starting catcher Ryan Loewe – on the way to a 5-0 victory at the BSU baseball field.

The triumph wrapped up another stellar regular season for Bemidji, one that saw the Centaurs post a record of 17-6.

“Let's make sure that we free sub, get everybody (in),” said head coach Nate Blumhagen of his approach for Saturday’s game. “We got a little crazy, but nothing too out of the ordinary. But (making) sure everybody got to play today was No. 1 on the focus for me.”

Bemidji's Will Zellmann (4) slides safely back to second base during a pick-off attempt in the third inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The non-traditional lineup was highlighted by Loewe, who starred on the opposite side of the battery he normally anchors from behind the plate. He didn’t look out of place on the mound, shutting down Wahpeton’s batters to the tune of two hits allowed and picking up the win.

“He threw a couple innings earlier in the summer, and he's been lightly throwing bullpens,” Blumhagen said of Loewe. “Obviously, we lean on him pretty hard behind the plate, which (makes it) tough to mix him in on the mound. But we know he's got a great arm. We know he knows how to call a game and where to execute in the strike zone. So today was a perfect day to show what he can do. And if we get into a spot in the playoffs where we need something, it's good to know that we can lean on him.”

Bemidji manufactured a balanced offensive attack to support its pitching staff. Loewe singled to lead off the third inning, then advanced to third base on Fisher Ganske’s double to left field. Hunter Brodina and Will Zellmann then laced back-to-back RBI singles, giving the Centaurs a 2-0 edge.

Bemidji sealed the outcome in the fifth with three insurance runs. Dan Clusiau’s sacrifice fly plated Brodina for the first run of the frame, then Ty Lundeen and Peyton Neadeau singled home two consecutive scores by Ben Corradi and Landon Hanson.

Bemidji's Hunter Brodina makes contact with the ball during the first inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Coupled with the collective scoreless efforts of Loewe, Corradi and Brodina on the mound, five runs was plenty.

“(Our focus) is on throwing strikes,” Blumhagen said. “When we struggle, that's been the issue. And when we've been really, really successful, that's something that we've done really well. Throwing strikes, letting our defense stay engaged, keep the pace of the game up.

“And then making sure that our focus is on winning. Oftentimes during a baseball game, there's moments in time that we can get focused on other things or have lapses, and we want to make sure that we're focused on what we're doing and competing.”

Bemidji's Dan Clusiau catches the ball for an out on first base during the first inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

The Centaurs will now prepare for the Sub-State 14 Tournament in Perham, a double-elimination bracket whose winner will make the trip down to the Legion Division I State Tournament in Rochester. With only days left before the potential end of the line, Bemidji’s group of soon-to-be college freshmen – many of whom have played together for nearly a decade – is committed to making the most of its last ride.

“(We’re trying to) remember why we're here,” Blumhagen said. “We're talking about it now as we come into this last stretch: tomorrow's not guaranteed anymore. None of us want this to be over. None of us are ready to say goodbye to the seniors just yet. So we want to enjoy every moment. We want to fight for every moment and get as much out of this as we can before it has to come to a close.”

The Centaurs commence their journey toward the state tournament on Wednesday in Perham. Times and matchups for the Sub-State 14 Tournament have yet to be determined.

Bemidji's Fisher Ganske (1) runs to third base during the third inning against Wahpeton, N.D., on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji 5, Wahpeton (N.D.) 0

WAH 000 000 0 – 0-3-2

BEM 002 030 X – 5-11-0

WP: Loewe (4 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K)

LP: Thimjon (4 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 K)