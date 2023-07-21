Cam Justice navigating long road back to field alongside Bemidji teammates

Cam Justice never envisioned sitting on the bench during his final baseball season in Bemidji.

The recent graduate of Bemidji High School, committed to start his collegiate baseball career in the fall at Minnesota Crookston, was playing alongside his teammates with the Bemidji American Legion baseball team when adversity struck.

During a home game against Alexandria on June 29, Justice rounded the third-base bag and headed for home, just as he’d done countless times before. But this time, when he reached the plate, he collided with Alex’s catcher and fell to the ground in obvious pain. After a lengthy delay, he was carried off the field and taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center, where he was diagnosed with a broken tibia and fibula. His last summer season was over just like that.

“I was going around third, going home, and I saw the catcher go to his right to catch the ball,” Justice recounted. “I went to try to sidestep him. And my foot planted, and my body twisted and it snapped the bone. I knew right away it had snapped, but I didn't really feel any pain just from the adrenaline. But once I got into the hospital, and they're moving it around and putting it in a splint, that really hurt.”

Bemidji's Cam Justice watches the Centaurs bat in game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Justice remained in the hospital for a lengthy span, extending the abrupt ending to his summer with the Centaurs.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was in there for three days,” Justice said. “First day I got in there, that night, they splinted me up and X-rayed me. And then the second day, it was my surgery. The next day, we stayed the whole day. We could have left, but my pain was a little too high for what they liked. We left that next morning. So like three days, three and a half.”

Now that he’s out of the hospital, Justice is able to spend time with his teammates once again. Though he can’t take the field for eight weeks or so, he’s supporting his compatriots near the dugout, with his left leg elevated on a bucket of balls – or some thick blankets in the back of a car, like he’s done at the Sub-State 14 Tournament in Perham this week.

“It feels great (to be with the guys),” Justice said. I've been just laying in my bed the last two weeks, just elevating. And it's really nice to get out and be part of a team and support (them), laughing. These guys bring a smile to my face.”

Bemidji's Cam Justice watches the Centaurs play in game one of a doubleheader against Perham on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

He’d rather be out on the field with them, of course. But as much as he disdains his current predicament, he’ll concede that the camaraderie of his teammates is a welcome salve for his soul.

“It sucks not playing with them, not finishing it out,” he admitted. “But I'll be there for (them). Just sit in the dugout, cheer them on, kind of chirp them. Get a laugh, help them out, encourage them, just be a good teammate.”

He’s also commenced his rehabilitation journey at Choice Therapy, where he’ll build his strength back up to prepare for a return to the diamond.

“They want me to put weight on it,” Justice said. “It doesn't hurt when I put weight on it, but (by putting) weight on it, (we’re) building back the range of motion in my knee and my ankle, and building my quad up just a little bit.”

Bemidji's Cam Justice (10) readies to field the ball during game two of a doubleheader against Moorhead on June 20, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Part of undergoing the painful long-term injury was informing his coaches at Minnesota Crookston of the severity of the malady. Justice is disappointed he won’t be able to start fall ball with the team right away, but the Eagles coaches’ main concern is getting him healthy for the spring and beyond.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The healing process is eight to 12 weeks, the doctor has been telling me,” Justice said. “So in week eight is when I go to Crookston – I'll be on campus on week eight (of the recovery). So I've talked to (head coach Steve Gus) about what happened, keeping him updated. They haven't really told me the future plan yet. I think they're letting me do my own thing and not stressing me out a lot, which is nice.

“But they're there for me. They're concerned for me, but they're not really concerned for the future for me, because there's no need to be. I have no idea what the future holds, but hopefully it’ll (involve) me playing.”