Britt Lauritsen, Kristen McRae forge new legacy as Bemidji’s transformational ADs

Nestled into the woods of northern Minnesota sits a community that is passionate about local athletics.

Beavers and Lumberjacks have battled against other top athletes and teams for decades, claiming titles and hanging banners that add a legacy to Bemidji’s rich history. Behind many great athletes are committed coaches. Those coaches are often backed by devoted administrators.

Two women stand at the forefront of Bemidji’s high school and collegiate athletic departments.

Britt Lauritsen is heading into her second year as the Bemidji State director of athletics. She replaced Tracy Dill, BSU’s former AD of nine years. Lauritsen jumped at the opportunity after coming into her own at Washburn in Topeka, Kan.

“I feel like, almost every day, I make the comment that something wasn’t on my AD bingo card,” Lauritsen said. “There’s always something new, and coming into a new community with new coaches in a new role, everything kind of started from scratch for me. I was very used to being the door before the door in my previous positions and having a different relationship with coaches and student-athletes.”

Bemidji State athletic director Britt Lauritsen smiles while at the podium during her introductory press conference on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at BSU. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Lauritsen started her Washburn tenure as a compliance coordinator, later assuming roles of assistant athletic director and senior women’s administrator. She was introduced to the Beaver faithful on July 5, 2022.

“It hasn’t changed how I approach relationships, but it changes how people approach you sometimes,” Lauritsen said of her first AD gig. “I’ve got a really, really great core group of folks here who I think have bought into who I am as a human. And that has helped kind of bridge that gap in the first year for sure.”

Kristen McRae is gearing up for her first full year as Bemidji High School’s activities director. Formerly a swimming and diving coach, she took on her first administrative position in December 2022. McRae replaced longtime AD Tory Hendricks, who served two separate stints for nearly 20 years.

New Bemidji High School activities director Kristen McRae interacts with the student section during halftime of a girls basketball game between the Lumberjacks and Grand Rapids on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“Troy is an irreplaceable, long-standing member of the community,” McRae said. “(He was a) tremendous athlete at the high school, a beloved teacher and a phenomenal football coach. And for me, I loved having him as my athletic director because I could always count on his leadership and support. This system I’ve (stepped) into is not broken at all.”

Neither Lauritsen nor McRae sought to be an AD for the purpose of shattering glass ceilings or blazing trails. But their rise to the forefront of Bemidji’s athletic leadership unintentionally harbors a belief that the status quo in sports can change.

Out of the comfort zone

Bemidji State employed different directors of athletics in men’s and women’s sports until 1995 when Doreen Zierer became the school’s first Division II AD for all sports. Zierer was also the Beavers’ women’s basketball coach for 11 seasons, simultaneously ending her time in both positions in 2001.

Rick Goeb took over in 2001 before Dill assumed the position in 2013. Even in retirement, Dill offers a hand to Lauritsen when needed.

“I still call Tracy every once in a while,” Lauritsen said. “He’s never once ignored a call or a text. … He wants nothing but success for this department and this community. That’s where the real strength is for people who have been in these positions for so long that they’re embedded into it. They want it to succeed, no matter who’s at the helm.”

This is Lauritsen’s first crack at being an AD. Working in previous sports administrative positions, competing in collegiate soccer at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and graduating from Indiana University’s McKinney School of Law solidified her resume. Being a leader BSU coaches, athletes and administrators can rally around was the cherry on top.

But Lauritsen’s first year had some learning curves, including breaking out of her shell to form relationships outside of the sports scene.

To me, the gravest sin that we can commit in athletics is losing a game and not learning something from it. Britt Lauritsen

“I am naturally an introvert,” Lauritsen said. “Coming into a role that is not only internal but also doing the external pieces – getting out and talking about sponsorships and partnerships – I love brainstorming that stuff. But when it comes to actually having those conversations, that was really hard for me to kind of step into because it takes so much energy for me as an introvert to be able to work through that.”

Once Lauritsen settled into her new position, she felt creatively liberated to pursue some of her ideas.

“I have finally allowed myself to follow some of the threads that in previous positions I wasn’t able to do or I just handed off to others,” Lauritsen continued. “So it’s a little daunting at times. But it’s been a really unique transition for me to come into my own in that part of the job.”

Lauritsen also said her team-centered leadership style “requires trust,” which is why she aimed to establish healthy relationships with her coworkers and coaches in the BSU athletic office.

“The term ‘boss’ sets up a really weird kind of hierarchy that I think sport does a really good job of breaking down,” Lauritsen said. “Sport is supposed to break down barriers. It’s supposed to bring people into the community. That’s how I want to approach (our) department -- that we are one community. We work and play together. In trying to establish relationships with my coaches, you have to respect the humanity of folks.”

Some Bemidji State programs found unprecedented levels of success during Lauritsen’s first athletic year in charge. The women’s soccer and football teams made runs in their respective national tournaments. The men’s golf team won the NSIC Tournament and competed for a regional title.

There was an appealing level of on-field success for Lauritsen as she applied for her position.

“I am probably one of the most competitive people you’ll ever meet,” Lauritsen said. “I think winning is important. But it’s not the end of the story. … Winning brings great lessons. I think being on a team that is successful – seeing that progress to get to a winning season and winning a tournament, winning a championship – you build a lot of resilience in that space, but you also build resilience in losses.

“I never want to lose. But I especially don’t want to lose if we don’t learn from it. To me, the gravest sin that we can commit in athletics is losing a game and not learning something from it.”

As Lauritsen settled into her life as an athletic director, she plans on strengthening connections between Bemidji community members and its teams.

“There’s not an invisible wall on Birchmont Drive,” Lauritsen said. “We are an integral part of what happens in Bemidji and we want that interaction. We need to find more ways to create partnerships and relationships instead of just transactions. If we can do something that’s community-focused, I want to do that first. I want BSU to be the hometown college team.”

New face, same place

McRae’s relationships with many of her coaches were established long before the school posted the AD position for hire.

Her time at BHS started in 1992. She led the boys and girls swimming and diving programs and taught Spanish and English courses. McRae was raised in Wayzata before swimming at the University of Nebraska, where she was named an All-American in 1988.

Director of Activities Kristen McRae addresses attendees during an annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Monday, May 8, 2023, at BHS. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

When McRae stepped in for Hendricks, she had to learn how to lead on a grander scale than she ever had before. It is believed that McRae is the first female AD in the history of BHS.

“When I was shadowing, Troy allowed me to kind of figure out what worked for me because he made it clear that what works for one doesn’t work for the other,” McRae said. “He’s on speed dial. He’s responsive. He helps out. He’s a friend. I’m just really lucky that he’s around, I’ve had such great guidance from him.”

For McRae, becoming the BHS activities director after 30 years of working in the school was an unexpected but welcomed opportunity. Now, she gets the chance to represent the place that gave her and her family a home.

“Bemidji is kind of like a middle school lunchroom sometimes,” McRae said. “You have to find what table you can sit at. But all of a sudden, once you get that foot in and you establish that trust, and (people) know you are invested in them and understand the community dynamics, those relationships just tend to grow. I feel very fortunate to be part of this community.”

BHS faces additional challenges other schools its size often don’t. Its teams are required to play in the largest class in almost every activity, a Minnesota State High School League ruling that balanced competitiveness for metro Twin Cities programs while also hindering the few large schools in the northern half of the state.

Late nights on the road, extensive travel expenses, missed classroom time and family sacrifices are the norm for Bemidji’s local athletes and coaches. McRae’s up-close experiences with those struggles as a coach help her empathize with the people she represents.

“I think I have a lot more understanding for what coaches go through and how things work,” McRae added. “I already had relationships established with them and I’ve known many of them for 30 years. It’s been a long time. You know what the coaches put in and you respect the hours that they put in. You respect the boundaries and their expectations for their kids and teammates.”

‘Rock that boat a little bit’

Lauritsen and McRae were hired during the year of Title IX’s 50th anniversary. The 1972 act prohibits sex discrimination in educational programs receiving federal funds aimed toward bridging the unequal gap between male and female athletics.

Just over half a century later, it’s hard to dispute that Title IX is working, and both Lauritsen and McRae are proof of that. While sports have miles to go in terms of finding a true level of equality, schools that take a chance on empowered women to lead their way into the future are taking a step in the right direction.

“I thought, ‘Why not me?’” McRae said of applying to become the BHS AD. “I didn’t think I would end up where I am. … Working in the high school and being a teacher, or when I was coaching, I wanted to be a positive role model for the female athletes or my female students. I wanted to let them know it was OK to be strong, to be smart and to have a voice and have the confidence to use it.”

If you want to do something, regardless of your gender, you’ve got to go for it, even though it might be out of the norm for what has been. Kristen McRae

There isn’t a reported number of female high school athletic directors in the United States. The NCAA, however, published a piece on March 1 detailing the upward trends for women in sports. The NCAA saw a 20% increase in female athletic directors since 2011-12. Females now occupy 25% of the collegiate AD positions nationwide.

A third of the Division III ADs are women, higher than any other NCAA division. Division II schools rose to 24% since 2011-12, up from the previously reported 19%. Lauritsen is just one of 274 women in the country to hold a collegiate AD position.

“In the NSIC, we’re kind of an anomaly,” Lauritsen said. “We have (five) female athletic directors. But still, it feels different. When you walk into a space as a female administrator, there is always that self-imposed pressure to perform at all times. ... You are finding that folks want to question maybe just one extra thing that they wouldn’t (if I were) a man. It’s so much harder when the traditional roles of being a caregiver are there.”

McRae also spoke on breaking out of the traditional caretaking roles that women predominantly filled when she grew up.

“This job keeps you away from home for long hours during the day,” McRae explained. “If my children were young, I’d have to really think about my ability to do this job. And then my husband would have had to step up and cover my absence for a lot of those nights when I don’t get home until 9:30 or 10. I really have a lot of respect for those women who are willing to take that on and for their partners who are willing to step up and help them be successful in their job.”

Lauritsen quickly echoed McRae’s sentiment, noting that her life in athletics wouldn’t be possible without her wife.

“She’s a stroke survivor,” Lauritsen said. “I carry that guilt all the time. Our hours here are ridiculous and she’s at home grinding it out. Behind every strong administrator, male or female, there is a strong support system that deserves all the praise and applause. We’re finding a space where women in athletics hopefully are gaining more of that support system.”

By becoming part of the nation’s growing total of female leaders, Lauritsen or McRae have come to understand what kind of example they’re setting for the young women coming behind them.

“I feel like we have to be the light in that space,” Lauritsen said. “I look at the women that were most influential in my life. Without them taking that up and kind of carrying that flag, I would not have been confident enough to do this. There comes a time in your adult life when you have to say, ‘Yeah, I’m willing to do that.’ I can’t disregard that we’re in such a small minority. We have to raise that flag for others.”

McRae will get that experience firsthand, setting an example for the next generation of women in sports.

“We’ve got an intern coming in and I’m super excited because she’s like, ‘I think I’d really like to do this someday,’” McRae said. “It’s out there for her. There shouldn’t be any limitations. If you want to do something, regardless of your gender, you’ve got to go for it, even though it might be out of the norm for what has been. It’s time to kind of rock that boat a little bit.”