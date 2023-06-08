Bret and Brennan Schmidt duo highlight family racing teams at Bemidji Speedway

BEMIDJI – One aspect of the local stock car racing scene is the number of father-and-son teams at the track. One such team is the duo of Bret and Brennan Schmidt.

Bret began his racing career in 1996 and was track champion in the Pure Stocks. In 1998, 2000 and 2004, he was track champion in the Street Stocks. In 2003, he was crowned National NOPA Street Stock champion with 28 feature wins. In 2007, Bret moved up to the Wissota B Modifieds and won the Bemidji Speedway championship.

In 2012, Bret was a double winner in the Midwest Modified and Superstock features. He followed that up with track championships in the Midwest Modified class in 2014 and 2015. Finally, in 2018, he won his first Wissota A Modified feature. In total, Bret has won 120+ feature wins, including six Paul Bunyan Stampede victories. Bret is now the pit boss for his son Brennan.

Brennan began racing in 2019 in the Wissota Hornet class and was named Rookie of the Year. He had nine wins that year, including at the Aitkin County Fair and the Grand Rapids BUZZ. He’s also a two-time Border Battle at Superior winner. In 2020 he picked up five feature wins.

At the Jack Sparby Memorial Chicken Shack Nationals at Bemidji Speedway, Brennan won both the Sunday, June 4, and Monday, June 5, night feature races in the Wissota Midwest Modified class. In all, he has collected 15 career feature wins.

Brennan has a ways to go before catching up with his father’s win total, but 2023 could be a terrific year for the No. 32 Wissota Midwest Modified. He has come a long way from his initial start when in his first race went straight into the front retaining wall destroying his car. Bret and Brennan were back at the track the following week and have been successful ever since.

Most importantly, it’s father and son enjoying what they both love to do: race.