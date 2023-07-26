Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Nick Schaefer storms to men’s medalist honor, seeks 3rd Birchmont championship

Two-time Birchmont champion Nick Schaefer shot a Tuesday-best round of 66, leading him to the men's medalist honor before match play begins on Wednesday.

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Nick Schaefer.jpg
Nick Schaefer putts on the seventh green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Today at 10:09 PM

BEMIDJI – A confident golfer on the tee box is a scary sight for their Birchmont Golf Tournament adversaries.

Nick Schaefer’s confidence earned him the medalist honor in the men’s championship field. His 6-under-par round of 66 led all golfers on Tuesday, giving him a two-day score of 136 after his 2-under-par round on Monday.

“I’m hitting it pretty straight off the tee,” Schaefer said. “My putter was really good today. I probably got fortunate in the first four holes, and then I kind of turned it on on the back nine. When you start feeling it a little bit, you feel like you can birdie every hole. Obviously, that’s the goal. I got away with a couple of shots I probably shouldn’t have, but it worked out.”

Schaefer, a Grand Forks, N.D., native, was dialed in from his first shot on Tuesday at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. He eagled the fourth hole and birdied twice more before the turn. Schaefer then birdied three consecutive holes on the back nine before making par on Nos. 17 and 18.

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Adam Van Raden.jpg
Adam Van Raden putts during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

This year marks two decades since Schaefer first entered the Birchmont. He won the men’s championship in 2015 and 2018 and is looking for a third this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think this is year 20,” Schaefer said. “I’ve been coming here since I was 13, and I’m 33 now. My whole family comes out here for it. I have my daughter and my wife with me this week. We just enjoy the week, the lake time and playing some golf. It’s my favorite week of the year. No other week is comparable.”

Jon DuToit finished second among the qualifiers with a two-day score of 138. Ian Simonich and Adam Van Raden tied for third at 5-under-par. Cody Cook and Rylin Petry tied for fifth (140), while Gregg Matthew and Landon Miller tied for seventh (140).

“The tournament starts (on Wednesday),” Schaefer said. “Obviously, I want to be the medalist. It’s a goal coming (into The Birchmont). I played well, but there are a ton of good golfers out there. We’ll see what happens.

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Alex Skarperud.jpg
Alex Skarperud tees off on hole No. 7 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I don’t think I’m going to change a whole lot mentally. I like my driver off the tee. My driver has been pretty good so far. I think you hope to put pressure on your opponent and go from there.”

Men’s match play kicks off at 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, from the first tee.

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Josh Galvin.jpg
Josh Galvin watches his tee shot on hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Emily Israelson paces the women’s division

For the first time in four years, Emily Israelson entered the women’s qualifying round without the title of reigning champion. Though, her effort to reclaim her title is off to a promising start.

Isrealson finished 3-over-par to claim the top spot on Tuesday morning. Morgan Hetletved was hot on her tail, finishing a stroke behind in second place. Anna Tollette and Lily Bredemeier each carded scores of 80 at 8-over-par.

ADVERTISEMENT

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Lily Bredemeier.jpg
Lily Bredemeier putts on the fourth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Rounding out the top five was Carrie Lundgren, who finished 10-over-par. Defending champion Abbie Kelm played despite an automatic entry into the championship bracket. She finished her first round of the week with an 85.

Women’s championship match play begins at 8:12 a.m. on the first hole on Wednesday.

Troy Johnson goes under par to lead execs

Another former Birchmont champion is in a good position to double up on titles. Troy Johnson’s consistent qualifying matches netted him the top spot in the men’s executive field. The 2021 executive champion shot back-to-back rounds of 71, clearing second place by four strokes.

Jeff Thompson opted out of the qualifying rounds as the defending executive champion. Mark Hylden was the next closest to Johnson at 2-over-par. Nathan Brewinski tied with Johnson for the second-best round of the morning, finishing with a 1-under-par 71 and a two-day total of 148. Joe Burgess and Jason Kujanson each finished 6-over-par to tie for fourth place.

The men’s executives begin match play at 8:48 a.m. on the first hole on Wednesday.

Dale Finck’s Tuesday best notches top senior qualifying score

Dale Finck was the only senior player to shoot under par in any qualifying round. His two-day score of 146 was four strokes better than Rick Passolt. Finck’s Tuesday score of 71 brought him down to 2-over-par and the best qualifying finish.

Passolt’s 6-over score of 150 was good enough for second place. Scott Hinners (151), Jeff Slupe (153) and Curt Howard (154) rounded out the top five finishers. Defending champion Jeff Wiltse played in only the second of the two qualifying rounds, finishing with a 3-over-par 75.

The senior players begin match play at 7:36 a.m. on Wednesday from the first hole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick Vanyo leads spry group of masters

The eldest group of golfers hit the links for the first time this week on Tuesday. After 18 holes, Rick Vanyo earned the top spot. He shot a 3-over-par 75, beating Douglas Taylor by one stroke. Steve Herzog finished in third place at 5-over-par.

Don Dale and Dave Fox tied for fourth with scores of 78. Jack Seiberlich finished sixth (79), while Wayne Caughey and Bruce Pederson tied for seventh (80).

Masters players start match play at 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday from the first hole.

Jackson Fogelson cruises through quarterfinals

The first rounds of match play began on Tuesday night in the junior 10-12 division. Top-seeded Jackson Fogelson of Bemidji beat Byrton Kuenzel 5-and-4. He will face off against Bemidji’s Axel Burlingame, who knocked off Owen Grand 4-and-3.

Second-seeded Caden Boschee beat Rory Rivard 3-and-2, while Logan Brink upset third-seeded Brayson Boschee 2-and-1.

The junior 10-12 players will resume match play on Thursday, July 27.

For complete results and Wednesday tee times, visit thebirchmont.com. Weeklong Birchmont coverage can be found at www.bemidjipioneer.com .

072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Taylor Offerdahl.jpg
Taylor Offerdahl lines up her putt on the seventh green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Morgan Fitzgerald.jpg
Morgan Fitzgerald chips out of the bunker on hole No. 9 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Nick Yavarow.jpg
Nick Yavarow tees off on hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Landon Miller.jpg
Landon Miller chips out of the bunker on hole No. 7 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Abbie Kelm.jpg
Abbie Kelm chips toward the pin on the ninth green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Anna Tollette.jpg
Anna Tollette watches her tee shot during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Jon DuToit.jpg
Jon DuToit putts on the seventh green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Brooke Gruidl.jpg
Brooke Gruidl tees off on hole No. 8 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
072923.S.BP.BIRCHMONTTUES Morgan Hetletved.jpg
Morgan Hetletved chips toward the pin on hole No. 4 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

ADVERTISEMENT

The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament schedule

  • Monday: Qualifying rounds for the men’s, men’s senior, men’s executive and junior divisions.
  • Tuesday: Qualifying rounds for the women’s and masters divisions; second round of qualifying for men’s, men’s senior and men’s executive divisions; match play begins for junior 10-12 division.
  • Wednesday: Match play begins for all championship divisions. (Men’s letter flights, men’s executive regular and junior 10-12 divisions do not play.)
  • Thursday: Match play continues for all championship divisions. (Women’s regular, masters regular and junior flights do not play.)
  • Friday: Match play continues for all divisions. (Junior champ and first flights do not play.)
  • Saturday: Match play finals for all divisions.
Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
What To Read Next
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy open scheduled for Aug. 18
9h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072923.S.BP.BLAZE14U.jpg
Sports
14U Blaze wins Red Ore Rumble softball tournament in Hibbing
9h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
12h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
12h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
9h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
2nd annual Anishinaabe Art Festival celebrates Indigenous culture, arts
3d ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
3d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson