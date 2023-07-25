Birchmont foursome gathers for Monday qualifiers for over 3 decades

BEMIDJI – Not all friendships have an origin story.

Curt Howard, Pete Passolt, Rick Passolt and Tim Gruidl have the same late July routine. They pack the car for Bemidji and gear up to play in The Birchmont. And every tournament begins the same way, with the four of them stepping on the tee box together for the Monday qualifying round.

“We probably asked (to play together) over 30 years ago,” Pete said. “One of us probably said something like, ‘Hey, can we play together?’ We’ve just had it like that ever since. We’ll play until we tip over.”

Pete Passolt (left), Tim Gruidl (middle) and Rick Passolt (right) on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Each day at The Birchmont determines the schedule for the following day, which means there’s little to no flexibility in grouping players together. However, the qualifying rounds do offer a chance to pair old friends with each other annually.

This group of four doesn’t specifically remember when they played together for the first time. But what spawned a three-decade-old tradition has become irrelevant.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t even know how it started,” Rick said. “It’s our Monday qualifying group. It just always happens for us. ... You just want to play with some friends. That’s what this whole tournament is about. We got the group, and we keep repeating it.”

Gruidl thought hard about their first Birchmont round together.

“Well, I know we’ve been doing this together for as long as I’ve been married, and that’s been 28 years. And we were playing together for a few years before that, so it’s at least 30 years,” Gruidl said. “It’s the only time we’re guaranteed to play together.”

Curt Howard follows through on his swing on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Rick and Pete are cousins who live in the Twin Cities metro area, as does Gruidl. Howard resides in Bristow, Okla. On Monday, July 24, the foursome tee’d off on the first hole at 1:25 p.m., signaled by the new starter clock next to the tee box donated by Curt and Deanna Howard and Jody and Glenn Gumlia.

“It’s crazy it’s been 30 years we’ve been doing this,” Howard said moments before he tee’d off. “It’s something to look forward to every year.”

Staying competitive

Howard won executive titles in 1997, 1998 and 2005 before winning his first senior championship in 2015. Rick picked up men’s championship victories in 2003 and 2005 before winning back-to-back executive crowns in 2009-10. Pete was the first champion of the group, winning the men’s division in 1995. Gruidl has also found himself in high-stakes matches over his Birchmont career.

Rick Passolt tees off on hole No. 1 during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

“We come up here because it’s a great tournament,” Pete said. “We all want to do well. And we’ve all done well at certain points over the last 30 years.”

“Shots. I’ve hit some good shots in 30 years,” Gruidl added jokingly.

“I probably try harder now than I did back then with fewer good results,” Rick piled on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rick paced the group on Monday, finishing 2-over-par after the first of two qualifying rounds. Howard was two strokes behind at 4-over, while Gruidl entered the clubhouse at 8-over-par. Pete carded an 88 at 16-over-par.

“I feel really fortunate to have won it,” Pete said of winning a men’s championship in 1995. “I think to myself all the time, ‘My God, there are some really good players that have never won it that played here.’ I’m thankful for that. The competition is always tough here. For the guys that go through and win this tournament, the players that can play good golf for five consecutive days, you have to get lucky to go with your skill. Luck can weigh a lot more heavily than you ever think.”

Pete Passolt lines up a putt on the first green during the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Monday, July 24, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

With over a century of Birchmont experience between the foursome, the emphasis on winning has taken a backseat to the more communal aspects of the golf tournament.

“The camaraderie stays true every year, except now you’re playing with the guys in the senior flight,” Gruidl said. “You grow up playing with them in the (men’s division). Then you move up to execs when you get a little older. Now, you’re competing with the guys when you’re a senior. But the stuff we love about this tournament doesn’t change even though we get older.”

A family thing

The Passolt cousins view The Birchmont in a more nostalgic light than they did growing up.

“When you’re younger, you’re pretty naive about winning,” Rick said. “You come up here when you’re 22 years old, thinking you can win while you’re drinking a ton of beer. Sooner or later, you have kids that are doing the same thing you were doing 30 years ago.”

“I’ve come every year since 1979,” Pete said. “I have not missed one year. My parents brought me up here when I was a teenager. I think I was 16 at the time. I’ve come every year since, and I’m 60 years old now.”

Rick Passolt (bottom green) and Tim Gruidl (middle-left white) golfed in the Resorters tournament in Alexandria when they were in grade school. Contributed

At a younger age with fewer summer responsibilities, members of the foursome would venture into the Pine to Palm and Resorters fields in Detroit Lakes and Alexandria, completing a three-week match play golf excursion. As time wears on, The Birchmont has become the permanent fixture in each of their summers.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It’s the same thing for a lot of the guys our age out here,” Rick said. “I’ve missed one (Birchmont), but you come back for friends, competition, having fun. Some of these guys, I’ve grown up with them. I’ve seen their kids grow up. Now the kids are the ones beating us. You hope you can pass the torch in some ways. There’s some legacy to this.”

The 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament schedule