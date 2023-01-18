BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING: Several Jacks post wins as Bemidji topples TRF in road dual

THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School boys swimming and diving team posted a 91-75 dual meet victory over Thief River Falls on Tuesday night in TRF.

Walker Erickson won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:18.18 and the 100 butterfly in 1:00.91. He also led off the Lumberjacks' two relay wins.

Tanner Johnson won the 500 freestyle in 6:00.62. He took second in the 200 IM in 2:29.

Moses Son won the 100 backstroke in 1:02.67, and Brayden Anderson topped the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.71.

Bemidji's 200 medley relay team of Erickson, Anderson, Son and Johnson took first place in 1:53.57. The foursome of Son, Erickson, Johnson and Adam Allery won the 400 freestyle relay in 3:45.62.

The Jacks took second in the 200 freestyle relay, with Allery, Anderson, Will Termont and Kyle Yoder finishing in 1:50.44.

Matthew Winkle finished second to Son in the 100 backstroke in 1:12.02. Daniel Scherling took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:20.7.

The Jacks will next host Sartell-St. Stephen at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 24, at the BHS pool.