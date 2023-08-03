Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Blaze softball teams bring home more hardware from Red Ore Rumble

Pictured is the Bemidji Blaze 16U softball team. In the first row, from left, are Mackenzie Jaranson, Ridley Hadrava, Brennan Elting and Leah Fell. In the back are coach Gordon Seelye, Hayden Dahl, Ila McDougle, Olivia Birt, Waaby Wagner, Jazlyn Fell and coach Alex LaZella.
HIBBING – Four more Bemidji Blaze youth softball teams were in action two weekends ago in Hibbing at the Red Ore Rumble.

The 12U Blue Blaze team won its division, beating Cloquet 14-4 in the championship game. Brooke Snobl and Clara Sherwood went 3 for 3 with two RBIs each. Aubrey Hanson and Mattie George combined to pitch all innings in the win. The 12U Blue team will compete in the MONSTA National Tournament starting Thursday, Aug. 3, in Mounds View and Shoreview.

Pictured is the Bemidji Blaze 10U softball team. In the first row is Ava Lueck. In the second row, from left, are coch Sachel Josefson, Lettica Josefson, Kaydence Gagola, Bianca Lueck, Shealyn Fisher, Aleigha Nowak, Paige Gunkel and coach Mike Gunkel. In the back row are Briella Olson, Briella Gagola, Brynley Tysver, Harper Kuechenmeister, Elyse Hanson, Hadlee Czywczynski, Lillia Deer and coach Mitch Deere.
The 10U Blaze team also won a championship, beating Airkin, Hibbing and Grand Rapids. Lillia Deere, Aleigha Nowak, Shealyn Fisher, Kaydence Gagola and Ava Lueck contributed offensively in the win. Fischer threw all five innings in the circle. The 10U group finished the summer with a record of 24-4.

The 16U Blaze finished as the runner-up, beating Mountain Iron-Buhl, Rock Ridge and the Red Corvettes out of Duluth. Hibbing won the 16U title over Bemidji. The 12U Blaze White team also took part in the Red Ore Rumble and played against Rock Ridge, Hibbing, International Falls, Cloquet and Greenway.

Pictured is the Bemidji Blaze 12U Blue softball team. In the first row is McKaela Jaranson. In the second row, from left, are Eva Miller, Brooke Snobl, Clara Sherwood, Ava Corrington, Mattie George and Chastity Skerik. In the back row are coach Greg Skerik, McKenna Hunsberger, Aubrey Hanson, Ella Mae Swanberg, Raina Jarnot, Coach Justin Sherwood and Coach Shannon Miller.
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
