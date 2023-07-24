Birchmont players gear up for 99th iteration of annual tournament

BEMIDJI – For the 99th time, players will step into the tee box at the Bemidji Town and Country Club to kick off The Birchmont.

Winners will be determined by match play in seven divisions – men’s, women’s, men’s executive, men’s senior, men’s masters, junior 13-17 and junior 10-12. Though, the camaraderie of The Birchmont is what gets people to come back.

“It starts with the golf course,” said Rick Grand, head pro at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. “If we didn’t have a good golf course, we wouldn’t have the tournament that we do. That’s kind of the initial draw. The Birchmont, to me – and I’ve been involved for over 30 years now – it’s become almost a family reunion for some people. They have history; brothers, sisters, grandparents that have played in it. And they keep coming back. It’s a week to revisit old friendships.”

The field is capped at 320 players, down from 2022’s mark of 340. Grand’s intention to scale down from last summer will hopefully ensure the week goes according to plan, and the BTCC staff won’t have to hasten golfers to fit everyone in.

Missy Tabery, left, and Abbie Kelm hug after their match on Friday, July 29, 2022, during the 98th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’ve kind of pulled back, so 320 is my max number right now,” Grand continued. “It’s a lot of golfers for the week, and they get to play a lot of golf. The only way we can increase (participation) numbers is by taking away (rounds of golf) for other people, and we don’t want to do that.”

The men’s, men’s senior, men’s executive and junior divisions will begin the qualifying rounds on Monday, July 24, at the BTCC. The women’s and masters players hit the links on Tuesday, July 25.

Match play begins on Tuesday as well for the junior divisions. All other match-play tournaments will start on Wednesday, July 26. The Birchmont will conclude on Saturday, July 29.

Last year, Josh Galvin and Abbie Kelm halted the Israelson family championship run, winning the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively. Jeff Wiltse (men’s senior), Jeff Thompson (men’s executive), Jack Hanson (junior 13-17) and Beckett Grand (junior 10-12) were also crowned winners.

While reigning and former champions re-entered the 2023 field, the bulk of the hype is surrounding next year’s Birchmont, the 100th in tournament history.

“It’s pretty amazing. Not that many tournaments have this kind of longevity,” Grand said. “It’s almost become bigger over the last five years. Next year is going to be fun with the 100th. I know it’s not meaningful for everyone, but for those who have been coming here a long time, there will be some extra meaning to that week next year.”

The Birchmont is the first leg of the unofficially titled Resort Tour. Many players venture to Detroit Lakes for the Pine to Palm the following week. And then to Alexandria for The Resorters. The Birchmont will be the third Resort Tour tournament to hit the century milestone.

Josh Galvin tees off at hole No. 14 during the men’s championship match of the 98th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“The anticipation for next year is what might make this year a little different,” Grand said. “Once people are on the property, the year and the number aren’t as meaningful. But everybody is getting excited for the 100th (Birchmont). ‘Am I going to be able to get in?’ That’s been the common question. The demand is going to be really high..”

Despite the momentous occasion, Grand has no plans to expand the field any further, which means joining the 320-player field will be even more sought after in 2024.

“It’s been in the back of my mind, and I’ve gone through a lot of different scenarios, but it’s not a goal,” Grand said of potentially expanding the centennial Birchmont. “We want to really make it a good tournament. Sacrificing something by trying to squeeze an extra golfer in isn’t a good idea.

There are going to be some tough decisions next year. I had between 80 and 100 people on a waitlist this year in April. It’s going to be a challenge. We’ll try to be loyal to those who have supported our tournament. But there will be tough decisions for entries next year.”