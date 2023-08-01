Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Best of July: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind

From a Stanley Cup champion to softball-playing football players, the Pioneer sports staff had you covered in July. Check out our picks for this month’s rewind.

Nick Schaefer chips out of the bunker at hole No. 2 during the men's championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.
By Jared Rubado, Christian Babcock and Dennis Doeden
Today at 5:34 PM

The Bemidji Pioneer sports staff tackled a wide variety of stories in July.

From a Stanley Cup champion to softball-playing football players, the Pioneer had you covered. Check out our picks in the first installment of the monthly rewind, which includes the best of the 99th Birchmont, Beth Bolte staying local and Cam Justice's road to retaking the baseball field.

Jared Rubado
By Jared Rubado
Jared Rubado took over as sports editor at the Bemidji Pioneer in February 2023 after working as a sports reporter at the Alexandria Echo Press and sports editor of the Detroit Lakes Tribune, Perham Focus and Wadena Pioneer Journal newspaper group.

He graduated from the University of Augustana in 2018 with journalism and sports management degrees.

You can reach Jared at jrubado@bemidjipioneer.com or (218) 316-2613. Follow him on Twitter at @JaredRubadoBP.
