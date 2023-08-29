Best of August: The Bemidji Pioneer's monthly sports rewind

The Bemidji Pioneer sports staff closed out the summer with a number of unique stories.

From a pair of transformational athletic directors to the resignation of a beloved baseball coach, the Pioneer sports staff had you covered in August. Check out our picks for this month’s rewind, which includes Charlie Yaeger's assimilation into Bemidji, Dhel Duncan-Busby's rise to the top of Bemijdji State's receving corps and the BSU women's socccer team's youth movement.

Also, s local sports turn the corner into the fall season, the Pioneer sports department wants to give its readers the opportunity to ask questions. Feel free to ask anything about sports coverage, game recaps, story ideas and more. We hope the Pioneer Sports Mailbag can boost our ability to interact with our readers and provide more community-centered content in our newspaper. Contribute to our mailbag here.

Hard work pays dividends for new owners of Sandtrap Golf Course

Jill and Wayne Larson wouldn’t call themselves golfers. So naturally, they bought a golf course.

The Sandtrap is one of Cass Lake’s escapes tucked into the woods on 85 acres of land. The nine-hole course has been in business since 1944. Though, last March, two new owners gave it a needed jolt.

Wayne, left, and Jill Larson purchased and renovated the Sand Trap Golf Course in Cass Lake in March of 2022. Jared Rubado / Bemidji Pioneer

“We’re business operators,” Jill said of herself and her husband. “We both have a go-getter attitude. We used to buy houses and flip them, and we lived in them. Then we’d buy another house and flip it. We’re pretty good at working together.”

Their latest venture is a little more than a house. Jill, the owner of Headwaters Realty, saw the Sandtrap was up for sale.

Rubado: There’s nothing like the Birchmont… or is there?

Admittedly, it took me longer than expected to make it out to the Bemidji Town and Country Club for the first time.

For some reason, the cards never lined up for me to cover any of the high school or collegiate golf teams at BTCC this spring.

Lukas Justesen chips out of the bunker at hole No. 11 during the men's consolation championship match of the 99th annual Birchmont Golf Tournament on Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the Bemidji Town and Country Club. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

My first trip down Birchmont Beach Road was for the Galen Nagle Memorial Golf Tournament, an event for Bemidji State men’s hockey alumni that gave me an opportunity to interview Stanley Cup champion Zach Whitecloud. Before the festivities kicked off, I met with Micah Friez, the former sports editor at the Pioneer.

Micah showed me around the clubhouse area and pointed to the cart path leading up to the 10th tee box. He said, “Right up there overlooks the clubhouse, and you’ll find the best view of Lake Bemidji in the whole town.”

Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice

Officially, Bemidji State football fall camp practices began Monday at Chet Anderson Stadium.

Unofficially, the Beavers had already begun building toward the fall, working hard at captain’s practices and conditioning sessions at the Chet for months.

The Beavers practice a drill during the first day of fall practice on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

That summer grind kept BSU’s veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.

“It's huge,” said seventh-year quarterback Brandon Alt. “I would say we're already a step ahead from all the captain's practices. Guys (are) catching the ball, and the older guys have been in the playbook and going over more plays and getting comfortable on things that they were uncomfortable with last season. So it's very important, and I could tell we’re a little step ahead coming in.

Mike Fogelson resigns after 18 years at the helm of Bemidji High School baseball

Mike Fogelson knew it might soon be time to step down from his post as the head coach of the Bemidji High School baseball team. But he didn’t want to leave the talented 2023 class of BHS seniors high and dry.

“The last couple of years, it's been on my mind,” Fogelson said. “But with the group I (had) this year, I really love those guys to death. So I was committed to coaching this year no matter what was happening.”

Bemidji head coach Mike Fogelson claps during an 8-5 win against Elk River on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

BHS announced on Tuesday that Fogelson will resign as skipper of the Lumberjacks, handing off the helm after a storied 19-year career that saw him pass program legend Des Sagedahl this past season for the most wins in program history. Fogelson finishes his Bemidji career with 258 victories. He also tallied 207 wins with the Bemidji American Legion baseball team. Fogelson led the Jacks to a state runner-up finish in 2012 and won section championships in 2011 and 2012.

Lakeland’s Charlie Yaeger settles into his new life in Bemidji

Charlie Yaeger was one of the busier competitors at the 17th annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival races.

Shortly after paddling to a second-place finish in the Bronze Cup, Yaeger picked up a camera and got to work. Donning his Lakeland PBS Paddlers uniform, he filmed the other cup-competing rowers as they crossed the finish line and docked near the shore. Lakeland fielded a team for this year’s Dragon Boat Races, and Yaeger, its newest sports director, jumped at the chance to try it out.

Charlie Yaeger, left, sits behind the Lakeland desk for a news broadcast with Dennis Weimann shortly after moving to Bemidji in July of 2023. Contributed

“The credit goes to (Lakeland’s) Jordan Stearns for actually getting us into the boat,” Yaeger said jokingly. “(Rowing) is a lot harder than you think. It seems easy when you watch it, but it’s very much a team thing. You all have to be rowing at the same time. It doesn’t matter how much power you row with. It’s about synchronization. If you can’t stay together as a team and lean on the technique of rowing, then you’re not going anywhere.”

Toronto native Dhel Duncan-Busby seeking TDs, growth in 6th year with Bemidji State

Dhel Duncan-Busby traversed a unique path to participating in college football.

The Toronto native always pursued basketball growing up, brushing shoulders with elite Canadian prospects like R.J. Barrett, the worldwide No. 1 overall recruit in the 2018 men’s basketball class and currently a member of the New York Knicks.

Bemidji State senior Dhel Duncan-Busby (14) signals for a first down after making a catch during the first half against Concordia-St. Paul on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Chet Anderson Stadium. Micah Friez / Bemidji Pioneer

But as he proceeded through high school after moving to the United States, Duncan-Busby found a different route, and it began on an isolated gridiron in Madison, Ohio.

“I always knew I was going to end up coming down to the states for sports, because everybody in the community that I grew up with knew that sports in the U.S. was better than what it is in Canada,” Duncan-Busby said. “So we ended up making the decision right after school was done my freshman year for me to come down to the states.

Jacks picking up triple-option tempo, installing new leaders as fall camp opens

The triple option is not traditionally a tempo offense.

But if the Bemidji High School football team has anything to say about it, it will be this fall. The Lumberjacks, after a 2-7 season in 2022, have resolved to incorporate a crisper cadence by signaling in offensive plays from the sideline. The tweak should give BHS the opportunity to be more versatile, but it also marks a substantial transformation from the huddle-based, ball-control traditions of the program.

The Lumberjacks run through a drill during practice on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at BHS. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“I thought it went really well,” said senior quarterback Peyton Neadeau after the Jacks opened fall camp on Monday at the high school. “We looked super sharp. Everyone was moving around. It's kind of new, instead of doing a huddle, we're going off (signals). So we're looking at the coaches and they're telling us signs, and everyone's getting used to those.”

Bemidji is seeking to breathe life into an offense that lost star utility player Ethan Biehn, now a member of the Bemidji State football team. Neadeau returns for his second year as the Jacks’ starting quarterback, and head coach Bryan Stoffel is confident that his signal-caller is more comfortable this go-around.

Britt Lauritsen, Kristen McRae forge new legacy as Bemidji’s transformational ADs

Kristen McRae, left, and Britt Lauritsen lead Bemidji's high school and collegiate sports scene from their athletic director roles. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Nestled into the woods of northern Minnesota sits a community that is passionate about local athletics.

Beavers and Lumberjacks have battled against other top athletes and teams for decades, claiming titles and hanging banners that add a legacy to Bemidji’s rich history. Behind many great athletes are committed coaches. Those coaches are often backed by devoted administrators.

Two women stand at the forefront of Bemidji’s high school and collegiate athletic departments.

Jacks featuring freshman trio of Peterson, Rupp and Caron atop singles ladder

Elizabeth Peterson has some experience being the new kid on the court.

As a debutante eighth-grader last year, Peterson elevated all the way to the singles lineup for the Bemidji High School girls tennis team. This season, she’s moved up to the top spot on the ladder, challenging the opposition’s best player each time she steps between the lines.

Bemidji freshman Elizabeth Peterson returns a volley in a No. 1 singles match against Alexandria on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BHS tennis courts. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bailey Rupp did it with girls hockey last season, leading BHS in points as an eighth-grader. Now, after a summer spent with her tennis racket, Rupp is joining Peterson to form a freshman one-two punch at the top of Bemidji’s lineup.

“My siblings played, and I'm always watching them, so I just decided it would be a good fall sport to play,” Rupp explained. “And it's fun.”

Bemidji State brings youth movement into championship-defending campaign

Many have searched for a fountain of youth.

Herodotus, a Greek historian in the fifth century BC, had one of the first accounts of the mythical fountain in the land of the Microbioans. Alexander the Great claimed to have come across a healing river of paradise a century later. King Prester John spoke of the fountain on the land he ruled in the 12th century A.D. Juan Ponce de Leon is the name most commonly linked with the fountain as he sailed with Christopher Columbus’s second voyage to the new world, hoping to find it in Florida.

Bemidji State fifth-year Maggie Cade moves the ball during a practice on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023, at the BSU practice field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

To this day, the fountain of youth remains a myth. However, if the people who spent their lives searching for it lived to see the 2023 Bemidji State women’s soccer team, they might start asking questions.

The Beavers’ lists of firsts from a year ago will extend to this fall. They are the defending NSIC Tournament and Central Region Tournament champions for the first time in program history. It’s also the first taste of college ball for 12 BSU freshmen. They replace the 11 players who moved on from 2022’s historic team .