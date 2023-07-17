Bemidji Youth Soccer U19 boys capture another championship to end season

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Bemidji Youth Soccer U19 boys capped the 2023 summer tournament schedule with another convincing championship.

Playing in the top bracket in the Fishback Classic in Brookings, S.D., over the weekend, Bemidji went 4-0, outscoring its opponents by a combined total of 26-3. Bemidji ended its season with an 18-2 record, reaching the championship game in all five tournaments it entered.

The only losses of the year came in those championship games, one of which was in penalty kicks. The team is coached by Jeff Mitchell and Rick Toward.