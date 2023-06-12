Bemidji Youth Soccer sends 13 teams to Blaine, U19 boys and girls win titles

BLAINE – Bemidji Youth Soccer had a successful weekend down in the Metro.

The organization took 13 teams to Blaine from Friday to Sunday for the NSC All American Cup, of which eight were eligible to play for a championship. Five U10 and younger teams played in a jamboree-style tournament.

Bemidji’s U19 boys dominated play, winning all five games played and scoring 33 goals over the weekend while conceding only five to take home the crown in their bracket.

The U19 girls also won the championship 1-0 over a team they lost 3-0 to in pool play. The U16 boys lost 1-0 in the championship to a team they lost to 3-0 in pool play.

The Bemidji Youth Soccer U19 girls team won the championship at the NSC All American Cup held June 9-11 in Blaine. In the front row, from left, are Kjerstin Ekhoff, Matjea Malterud, Alivia Thompson, Kate Corradi, Makayla Meza, Emma Wright, Sage Zetah-Cornelius and Kate Halden. In the back row are head coach Paul Ekhoff, Imrie Mistic, Lily Paquette, Addison McCrady, Kiera Nelson, Emma Stay, Hannah Voge, Miriam Bitter, Tahia Hatlen and Marah Bitter. Contributed