Sports

Bemidji Youth Soccer sends 13 teams to Blaine, U19 boys and girls win titles

Bemidji Youth Soccer had a successful weekend in the Metro. Bemidji’s U19 boys dominated, winning all five games played. The U19 girls also won the championship, and the U16 boys were runners-up.

061423.S.BP.BEMIDJIYOUTHSOCCER U19 BOYS.JPEG
The Bemidji Youth Soccer U19 boys team won the championship at the NSC All American Cup held June 9-11 in Blaine. In the back row, from left, are Connor Helm, Thomas Harris, Jacob Stanoch, Isaac Stone, Reed Johnson, Brodie Price and Charlie Zellmann. In the front row are head coach Rick Toward, Noah Johnson, Lincoln Schmitt, Brady Riley, Al Toward, Jonathan Devescovi, Nick Rautio, Ben Frauenholtz and Levi Renn.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:24 PM

BLAINE – Bemidji Youth Soccer had a successful weekend down in the Metro.

The organization took 13 teams to Blaine from Friday to Sunday for the NSC All American Cup, of which eight were eligible to play for a championship. Five U10 and younger teams played in a jamboree-style tournament.

Bemidji’s U19 boys dominated play, winning all five games played and scoring 33 goals over the weekend while conceding only five to take home the crown in their bracket.

The U19 girls also won the championship 1-0 over a team they lost 3-0 to in pool play. The U16 boys lost 1-0 in the championship to a team they lost to 3-0 in pool play.

061423.S.BP.BEMIDJIYOUTHSOCCER U19 girls.jpg
The Bemidji Youth Soccer U19 girls team won the championship at the NSC All American Cup held June 9-11 in Blaine. In the front row, from left, are Kjerstin Ekhoff, Matjea Malterud, Alivia Thompson, Kate Corradi, Makayla Meza, Emma Wright, Sage Zetah-Cornelius and Kate Halden. In the back row are head coach Paul Ekhoff, Imrie Mistic, Lily Paquette, Addison McCrady, Kiera Nelson, Emma Stay, Hannah Voge, Miriam Bitter, Tahia Hatlen and Marah Bitter.
Contributed
061423.S.BP. BEMIDJIYOUTHSOCCER U16 boys.jpg
The Bemidji Youth Soccer U16 boys team was runner-up at the NSC All American Cup held June 9-11 in Blaine. In the front row, from left, are Finn Halvorson, Kyle Johnson, Gabe Morin, Rhys Sneide, Kellen Heuer, Gabe St. Peter, Hunter Olson, Casey Sisneros and Sean Ryan Aylesworth. In the back row are assistant coach Phil Heuer, Easton Elliott, Jeron Huseby, Conrad Foss, Austin Riewer, Conor Stodgell, Alex Harrison, Dashel Hiller, Brett Iverson and head coach Lynn Eaton.
Courtesy / Lainie Hiller Photography

