Bemidji Youth Soccer sends 13 teams to Blaine, U19 boys and girls win titles

BLAINE – Bemidji Youth Soccer had a successful weekend down in the Metro.
The organization took 13 teams to Blaine from Friday to Sunday for the NSC All American Cup, of which eight were eligible to play for a championship. Five U10 and younger teams played in a jamboree-style tournament.
Bemidji’s U19 boys dominated play, winning all five games played and scoring 33 goals over the weekend while conceding only five to take home the crown in their bracket.
The U19 girls also won the championship 1-0 over a team they lost 3-0 to in pool play. The U16 boys lost 1-0 in the championship to a team they lost to 3-0 in pool play.
