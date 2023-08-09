Bemidji native Wren Warne-Jacobsen wins figure skating national title

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Wren Warne-Jacobsen, a rising sophomore at the University of Minnesota, captured her first national title last week, becoming the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Senior Women’s Champion and winning a $4,000 scholarship.

Warne-Jacobsen was one of 24 competitors from around the nation competing in the Senior Women’s event at the 2023 U.S. Collegiate Figure Skating Championships in San Jose, Calif.

The U.S. Collegiate Championships is the premier figure skating competition for elite skaters at the junior and senior levels in the United States who are currently enrolled full-time at a college or university. Medalists can earn a combined $17,000 worth of scholarships based on their placement.

The event also hosts the U.S. Collegiate Invitational, a nonqualifying competition for full-time, part-time, recently admitted or recently graduated collegiate skaters. More than 100 athletes representing 46 colleges and universities competed in 16 events in the invitational and Championships.

Warne-Jacobsen, a second-year student majoring in strategic communication, was in second place after her Beatles-themed Short Program and felt good about her chances.

“I knew I was in a strong position going into the Free Skate,” Warne-Jacobsen said in a release. “I have been training well, and I just wanted to put out a strong performance.”

Warne-Jacobsen was the U.S. Collegiate Bronze Medalist in 2022, held in Richfield, and was excited for the opportunity to compete again this year.

“I love competing at Collegiates,” Warne-Jacobsen said. “The support and camaraderie among the skaters create such a wonderful experience. The skaters are here because they love the sport of figure skating and they love to skate, and you can feel it. ”

Warne-Jacobsen scored 103.62, skating to “Scheherazade, Op 35: The Young Prince and the Young Princess” in the Free Skate event for a combined score of 157.11, nearly 10 points ahead of second place.

“I wasn’t perfect, but I was happy with my performance for where I am at in my season,” Warne-Jacobsen said. “I kept fighting for every point, and I was really happy to land my back-to-back triple Salchows solidly and end strong with the double Axel combination.

“Winning this event is definitely one of the highlights of my career so far. One of my goals as a student-athlete is to inspire young skaters to pursue both their athletic and academic passions knowing both can complement each other as figure skating and university do for me.”.

Warne-Jacobsen began skating at age 5 at the Bemidji Figure Skating Club and moved to the Minneapolis area when she was 10 to advance her training and now trains at the Go4Gold Skating Academy in Shakopee under the direction of international figure skating coach Lorie Charbonneau.

“It is very exciting for our program to have such an excellent role model,” Charbonneau said.

“Many figure skaters think that high school graduation marks the end of their competitive skating career. Wren has proven that you can pursue an excellent education while still excelling at your sport. The Collegiate Championships are a wonderful opportunity to meet athletes from around the nation at the top of their sport who also prioritize their education.”

Warne-Jacobsen will return to classes this fall but first has a busy competitive schedule over the next several weeks. She next heads to Boston for the Cranberry Cup International, an event featuring skaters from Canada, Israel, Argentina, India and the United States. From there, she will head back to Minnesota for a domestic event where she will be skating to qualify for the Midwestern Sectional Final, a stepping stone to the U.S. National Figure Skating Championships held in Columbus, Ohio next January.

Warne-Jacobsen is a three-time U.S. Figure Skating Championships competitor, a three-time international competitor, competing on behalf of Team USA, and an eight-time Minnesota State Figure Skating Champion. Warne-Jacobsen competed last January at the 2023 FISU World University Games held in Lake Placid, New York.