Sports

Bemidji Walleyes win Legion Tier 1A state championship with 4-0 record

Bemidji’s American Legion Tier 1A baseball team, launched for the first time this summer, capped a perfect run at the Tier 1A state tournament in Eagan with a 5-1 win over Excelsior on Sunday.

080223.S.BP.LEGIONTIER1A Bemidji Walleyes champions.jpeg
The Bemidji Walleyes won the Legion Tier 1A state championship on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Eagan.
Contributed
Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Today at 10:02 PM

EAGAN – The Bemidji Walleyes are the best in the state.

Bemidji’s American Legion Tier 1A baseball team, launched for the first time this summer, capped a perfect run at the Tier 1A state tournament in Eagan with a 5-1 win over Excelsior on Sunday, clinching the Tier 1A championship.

The Walleyes allowed only two runs in four games played while scoring 27 of their own. They beat Woodbury 12-0, Rosemount 6-0 and Eastview 4-1 on their path to the championship game.

“It was unbelievable,” said assistant coach Peter Bahr. “The (final) ball was hit, and everybody holds their breath until the play is made. It was really impressive the amount of fan base that we had follow us down there. So to be able to hear all the excitement of the kids and the fans blowing up was really cool.”

062423.S.BP.LEGION1A Casey St. John.jpg
Bemidji's Casey St. John hits a single during the second inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

In the title matchup, Bemidji took a 3-0 lead in the third inning. Boston Smith singled home Miles Gish, then Casey St. John drove in Brennan Kourteum with an RBI groundout. Eli Kringen scored Smith when his ground ball was misplayed by Excelsior.

Excelsior got a run back on a bases-loaded walk in the fourth, but St. John struck out the next batter to end the inning.

The Walleyes added on with two in the fifth to seal the contest. Kourteum singled in Max Bahr with a line drive to left field and later scored.

St. John finished off the complete game on the mound, allowing just the lone run on six hits to pick up the win. He and Max Bahr combined to win all four of Bemidji’s matchups on the bump.

062423.S.BP.LEGION1A Hayden Smith.jpg
Bemidji's Hayden Smith catches a fly ball for an out during the first inning in game one of a doubleheader against Red Lake Falls on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at the BSU baseball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“Offense is always good,” coach Bahr said. “But when we didn't put up huge numbers the last two games, our pitching really carried us. And the boys play a pretty confident defense behind the two boys that were pitching the last two days. … Max threw a hell of a game to get us to the championship, and Casey threw another gem today to win us the championship.”

Bemidji finishes the season with a record of 19-6, capping a year where a new group of players came together quickly to be crowned champions in their inaugural campaign.

“It's kind of like a band of misfit toys, right?” coach Bahr said. “We got a bunch of kids that were in limbo, not really sure what team they're going to play on. A lot of them double rostered here or there. So we have had this menagerie of kids that have really jelled well together under (head coach Otto Grimm’s) tutelage and being able to buy into what he's trying to sell them.”

Bemidji 12, Woodbury 0 (F/6)

BEM 230 205 – 12-14-0

WDB 000 000 – 0-2-5

WP: Bahr (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K)

LP: McGarry (CG, 6 IP, 14 H, 12 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 6, Rosemount 0

ROS 000 000 0 – 0-4-1

BEM 131 010 X – 6-9-2

WP: St. John (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

LP: Verduzco (5 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 K)

Bemidji 4, Eastview 1

BEM 400 000 0 – 4-4-2

EV 100 000 0 – 1-6-4

WP: Bahr (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 4 K)

LP: Ackerman (5 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 5 K)

Bemidji 5, Excelsior 1

BEM 003 020 0 – 5-10-0

EXC 000 100 0 – 1-6-1

WP: St. John (CG, 7 IP, 6 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 9 K)

LP: Carlson (6 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 2 BB, 2 K)

Christian Babcock
By Christian Babcock
Christian Babcock is a sports reporter at the Bemidji Pioneer. He trekked to Bemidji from his hometown of Campbell, Calif., after graduating from the Cronkite School at Arizona State University in 2021. Follow him on Twitter at @CB_Journalist for updates on the Lumberjacks and Beavers or to suggest your favorite local restaurant.
