Bemidji to host 25th annual Blaze Softball Tournament

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association will be hosting its 25th Annual Bemidji Blaze Softball Tournament June 23-25.

As one of the largest softball tournaments in the region, this event will accommodate 71 teams from across Minnesota, North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada. Games will be played at the Bemidji Softball Complex, City of Bemidji softball fields, Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University, with competition spanning 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16/18u divisions. Due to demand, the tournament will have up to 20 teams per division. Bemidji will have strong representation with five of its Bemidji Blaze teams participating.

The event is free and open to the public. The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association would like to especially thank its premier sponsors – First National Bank Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Communications powered by the GigaZone – for helping make this event possible.

