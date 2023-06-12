99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bemidji to host 25th annual Blaze Softball Tournament

The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association will be hosting its 25th Annual Bemidji Blaze Softball Tournament June 23-25.

062922.S.BP.BLAZE Isabel Neal.jpg
Bemidji’s Isabel Neal, left, high-fives Kendall Tysver after Neal hit a home run during a game against Warren County at the Bemidji Blaze Tournament on Friday, June 24, 2022, at the BSU softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:39 PM

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association will be hosting its 25th Annual Bemidji Blaze Softball Tournament June 23-25.

As one of the largest softball tournaments in the region, this event will accommodate 71 teams from across Minnesota, North Dakota and Manitoba, Canada. Games will be played at the Bemidji Softball Complex, City of Bemidji softball fields, Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University, with competition spanning 10u, 12u, 14u, and 16/18u divisions. Due to demand, the tournament will have up to 20 teams per division. Bemidji will have strong representation with five of its Bemidji Blaze teams participating.

The event is free and open to the public. The Bemidji Girls Fastpitch Softball Association would like to especially thank its premier sponsors – First National Bank Bemidji and Paul Bunyan Communications powered by the GigaZone – for helping make this event possible.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
061423.S.BP.BEMIDJIYOUTHSOCCER U19 BOYS.JPEG
Sports
Bemidji Youth Soccer sends 13 teams to Blaine, U19 boys and girls win titles
June 12, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Modified winner Nic Jacobson.jpg
Sports
Babe’s Border Battle ends with thrilling Wissota Modified finish
June 12, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
061023.S.BP.SCHMIDTFAMILY.JPG
Sports
Bret and Brennan Schmidt duo highlight family racing teams at Bemidji Speedway
June 08, 2023 01:05 PM
 · 
By  By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062922.S.BP.BLAZE Isabel Neal.jpg
Sports
Bemidji to host 25th annual Blaze Softball Tournament
June 12, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_2305-2 (1).jpg
Community
Heartland Christian Academy receives $1,000 Lund Memorial Scholarship donation
June 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061023.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Finding a path forward on the wellness center
June 10, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel
Bemidji Natural Choice farmers market.jpg
Community
Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmers Market opens for the summer June 17
June 12, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report