Bemidji Titans take down PRB by run rule, 1 game away from trip back to state

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji American Legion softball team is one win away from returning to the state tournament.

Facing off against Pine River-Backus at the Bemidji High School softball field on Wednesday, the Titans run-ruled the Tigers 13-3. That granted Bemidji the first game of a best-of-three series that will conclude on Thursday in Pine River, with the winner joining the Legion softball state tournament field.

Should the Titans advance, it would mark Bemidji’s second consecutive trip to state in Legion softball’s second year of existence.

“It feels very good,” said Titans head coach Sylvia Grimm. “We (wanted to) show up and be the best version of ourselves. And I think we were close, but good enough to get the W, and that’s what matters.”

Bemidji (10-1) exploded for a nine-run first inning, then largely coasted to the finish line. Jillian Pulkrabek led off the Titans’ half of the first with a chopped single to left field, then later scored on Aleah Shogren’s base hit to center. Maureen Stroeing singled to right to score Kayleigh Lory, then Elizabeth Oster doubled in two more with a bloop to right.

Maya Schmidt scored Oster with a line-drive double to left, then Hannah Backus singled home Schmidt with a grounder to the shortstop. That brought up Pulkrabek, who singled in Backus with her second hit of the inning.

When the dust settled, Bemidji had sent 14 batters to the dish and plated more than half of them. Pulkrabek scored twice in the frame.

“It would be the first time for me (to go to state),” said Pulkrabek, who joined the Titans this summer. “I really want to see it happen. I think we could win state, and I really hope we do.”

The Titans have weathered a helter-skelter schedule in Legion softball’s second season, contending with teams forming and disbanding midyear. It’s been a wild ride of cancellations and challenges, but also crowning achievements – with another one possibly on the way tomorrow.

“It's hard,” Grimm said. “But the kids and the parents, bless their hearts, were very flexible with me and with being patient, because it's a little bit chaotic. But we figured it out, and we're going to get a solid 13 games or so by the end of this (season), which is better than six last year. So little steps (in the right direction).”

Bemidji’s team has been greatly buoyed by the two-way contributions of Pulkrabek. In her first season with the Titans, Pulkrabek is batting a team-best .619 and pitched a no-hitter against Osseo during a tournament in Howard Lake on July 9. The East Grand Forks resident was looking for another competitive softball team to join in the summertime, and she found a match in Bemidji.

“I was looking for something more serious, and this was the closest that we could find,” Pulkrabek said. “I like the girls here. They're really great.”

The feeling is mutual.

“I saw (her) tryout, and I'm leaning to my assistant coach going, ‘Oh my God, we’ve got to find a way to get her on this team,’” Grimm said. “And the best part is she's a fantastic kid. If she was going to be an issue on the team, it wasn't going to be worth it. She is a leader and she has a good attitude, and then she shows up on the field. So it's awesome.”

Pulkrabek had to commute from a club tournament in Fargo, N.D., to the Titans’ tournament in Howard Lake, a journey of over three hours by car. She arrived well after midnight, slept sparingly, woke up for the first of three games at 9 a.m. and proceeded to no-hit Osseo later that day.

“It was a lot,” Pulkrabek said. “It kind of felt just like one long day, honestly. I slept in the car on the way from Fargo. … I slept there and then on the way to the field in the morning. But yeah, we made it work.”

“What more can you ask for from a competitor?” Grimm said. “She played all day Saturday on her club ball team. She came Sunday (on) only a few hours of sleep and then she throws a no-hitter. There aren't words for kids like that. And I’m really, really lucky to have kids like that on my team.”

The Titans look to clinch a return trip to state starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, in Pine River.

Bemidji 13, Pine River-Backus 3 (F/5)

PRB 001 20 – 3-6-6

BEM 940 0X – 13-11-3

WP: Shogren (CG, 5 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)