Bemidji Titans take down New York Mills, split opening day at state tournament

The Bemidji American Legion softball team found itself on both sides of one-run decisions on Saturday at the Legion state tournament.

The Titans gather during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:58 PM

NEW YORK MILLS – The Bemidji American Legion softball team found itself on both sides of one-run decisions on Saturday at the Legion state tournament.

Facing Upsala in their opening game, the Titans lost 6-5. They responded with a 6-5 defeat of New York Mills in eight innings to end their first day 1-1.

Against Upsala, Bemidji (13-2) took the initial lead when Jillian Pulkrabek and Hannah Backus scored on a passed ball in the first inning. The Cardinals had an answer with a two-run home run in the bottom of the frame.

Upsala took a 3-2 lead on a passed ball in the third, but the Titans responded with Elizabeth Oster’s solo homer in the top of the fourth. They added on with Kenley Anderson’s sacrifice bunt, which scored Maureen Stroeing to give Bemidji a 4-3 edge.

The Cardinals reassumed the advantage in the fifth on back-to-back homers, building a 6-4 lead. The Titans answered with Aleah Shogren’s RBI single in the seventh, which also moved Kayleigh Lory to third. But Bemidji could not equalize and dropped the opener.

Against New York Mills, the Titans required extra innings to get their first win at state. Stroeing’s groundout in the top of the eighth drove in Oster, who scored the ultimate winning run.

Other offensive highlights for Bemidji included Shogren’s two-run single and Pulkrabek’s RBI double in the third.

Pulkrabek picked up the win in the circle, pitching two scoreless innings with just one hit allowed. Shogren pitched the other six, striking out 10 and allowing three earned runs on eight hits.

The Titans will return to the diamond next to face Browerville at noon on Sunday, July 30, back in New York Mills.

Upsala 6, Bemidji 5

BEM 200 200 1 – 5-8-3

UPS 201 030 X – 6-6-1

WP: Leners (CG, 7 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 15 K)

LP: Shogren (CG, 6 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 0 BB, 9 K)

Bemidji 6, New York Mills 5 (F/8)

BEM 100 130 01 – 6-6-3

NYM 001 202 00 – 5-9-5

WP: Pulkrabek (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K)

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
