Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bemidji Titans beat Browerville, take 5th at state tournament after 2 straight wins

The Bemidji American Legion softball team finished off its season on a victorious note. The Titans beat Browerville 9-5, closing the year with a two-game win streak and overall record of 14-2.

062823.S.BP.LEGIONSOFT Izzy Neadeau.jpg
Bemidji's Izzy Neadeau hits a double during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:17 PM

NEW YORK MILLS – The Bemidji American Legion softball team finished off its season on a victorious note.

Facing Browerville on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the Legion state tournament, the Titans won 9-5, closing their season with a two-game win streak and overall record of 14-2.

Bemidji made most of its offensive hay in the late innings, with Izzy Neadeau’s two-run triple in the first their only early offense. But tied 2-2 entering the fourth, the Titans began to separate from Browerville.

Adie Potratz homered to center field, scoring Maya Schmidt. Then in the fifth, Maureen Stroeing homered to left, plating Neadeau.

072223.S.BP.LEGIONSOFT Adie Potratz.jpg
Bemidji's Adie Potratz (2) leads off second base against Pine River-Backus on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Up 6-3, the Titans added three insurance runs in the sixth. Aleah Shogren plated Potratz with a base hit to center, then Elizabeth Oster drove in Hannah Backus with a fly ball to right. Neadeau’s sacrifice fly to right scored Jessa Anderson to give Bemidji a six-run cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was plenty for Shogren to close the game out in the circle. She finished off a complete game with four earned runs allowed on nine hits.

Bemidji 9, Browerville 5

BRO 101 010 2 – 5-9-3

BEM 200 223 X – 9-11-1

WP: Shogren (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)

072223.S.BP.LEGIONSOFT Maureen Stroeing.jpg
Bemidji's Maureen Stroeing hits a single against Pine River-Backus on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
070123.S.BP.LEGIONSOFT Team.jpg
Sports
Bemidji Titans take down New York Mills, split opening day at state tournament
18h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Nick Schaefer 1.jpg
Sports
Nick Schaefer overcomes slow start to win 3rd Birchmont championship
19h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Curt Howard 1.jpg
Sports
Tournament director Curt Howard wins Birchmont senior championship
19h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
080223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT-SAT Curt Howard 1.jpg
Sports
Tournament director Curt Howard wins Birchmont senior championship
19h ago
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
020621.N.BP.LICENSECENTER4.jpg
Lifestyle
Generations: In line at the DMV, just ask what would Disney do?
1d ago
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer
080622.N.BP.TACOFEST - 12.jpg
Local
Sanford Health, Lueken’s Village Foods’ 25th annual Taco Fest set for Aug. 2
3d ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
support-within-reach.jpg
Columns
Support Within Reach: Music therapy and sexual violence
1d ago
 · 
By  Cassidy Brink, Support Within Reach