Bemidji Titans beat Browerville, take 5th at state tournament after 2 straight wins

NEW YORK MILLS – The Bemidji American Legion softball team finished off its season on a victorious note.

Facing Browerville on Sunday in the fifth-place game at the Legion state tournament, the Titans won 9-5, closing their season with a two-game win streak and overall record of 14-2.

Bemidji made most of its offensive hay in the late innings, with Izzy Neadeau’s two-run triple in the first their only early offense. But tied 2-2 entering the fourth, the Titans began to separate from Browerville.

Adie Potratz homered to center field, scoring Maya Schmidt. Then in the fifth, Maureen Stroeing homered to left, plating Neadeau.

Bemidji's Adie Potratz (2) leads off second base against Pine River-Backus on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at the BHS softball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Up 6-3, the Titans added three insurance runs in the sixth. Aleah Shogren plated Potratz with a base hit to center, then Elizabeth Oster drove in Hannah Backus with a fly ball to right. Neadeau’s sacrifice fly to right scored Jessa Anderson to give Bemidji a six-run cushion.

ADVERTISEMENT

That was plenty for Shogren to close the game out in the circle. She finished off a complete game with four earned runs allowed on nine hits.

Bemidji 9, Browerville 5

BRO 101 010 2 – 5-9-3

BEM 200 223 X – 9-11-1

WP: Shogren (CG, 7 IP, 9 H, 5 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 4 K)