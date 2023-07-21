6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Titans advance to state tournament with 2nd straight win over PRB

The Bemidji American Legion softball team is headed back to the state tournament. The Titans swept Pine River-Backus in a best-of-3 series and clinched a trip to state for the second straight season.

062823.S.BP.LEGIONSOFT Aleah Shogren.jpg
Bemidji's Aleah Shogren throws a pitch during game one of a doubleheader against Parkers Prairie on Monday, June 26, 2023, at the BHS softball field.
Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 7:08 PM

PINE RIVER – The Bemidji American Legion softball team is headed back to the state tournament.

One day after a 13-3 run-rule victory at home, the Titans traveled to Pine River on Thursday and defeated Pine River-Backus for the second consecutive game, this time by a score of 7-1. With Thursday’s victory, Bemidji swept the best-of-three series and is headed back to the Legion state tournament for the second straight season.

As they did with a nine-run first inning on Wednesday, the Titans (11-1) took control early in Thursday’s contest. Jillian Pulkrabek led off the game with a single to right field and advanced to third base on a fielding error, then scored on Kayleigh Lory’s ground-ball single to left. Izzy Neadeau doubled in Lory with a liner to center, and Elizabeth Oster singled up the middle to score Neadeau.

Bemidji padded the lead with one run in the second and another in the third, maintaining a 5-1 advantage for the majority of the matchup. The Titans tacked on two insurance runs in the seventh, as Pulkrabek’s single to center plated Maya Schmidt and Jessa Anderson.

Aleah Shogren put forth another strong showing in the circle, allowing one run on three hits in five innings pitched to get the win.

The Legion softball state tournament takes place from July 28-30 in New York Mills. Times and matchups are to be determined.

Bemidji 7, Pine River-Backus 1

BEM 311 000 2 – 7-14-0

PRB 100 000 0 – 1-4-5

WP: Shogren (5 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 9 K)

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
