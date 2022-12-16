Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, August 14

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

BEMIDJI STATE FOOTBALL

080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 2.jpg
College
Bemidji State ranked No. 11 in AFCA Preseason Poll, best in school history
After finishing last year ranked No. 24, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.
102021.S.BP.BSUFOOT Dhel Duncan-Busby.jpg
College
Toronto native Dhel Duncan-Busby seeking TDs, growth in sixth year with Bemidji State
The Toronto native pursued basketball growing up, brushing shoulders with elite Canadian prospects like R.J. Barrett. But as he proceeded through high school, Duncan-Busby found a different route.
3d ago
080923.S.BP.BSUFOOT 1.jpg
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
The summer grind kept Bemidji State's veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.
6d ago
113022.S.BP.BSUFOOT defense.jpg
College
Bemidji State football picked to win NSIC for 3rd straight year
The back-to-back conference champion Beavers garnered 131 points and four first-place votes to hold the top spot.
Aug 7

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Headlines
102321.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt 1.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Bobby Bell D-II College Impact Player of the Year
It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.
Jul 11
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
101222.S.BP.BSUFOOT Ty Cobb and Bill Ketola.JPG
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Ty Cobb named Lindy’s Preseason All-American
Bemidji State senior right tackle Ty Cobb was selected to the Lindy's Preseason All-America First Team. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since 2021.
Jun 12
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
042923.N.BP.POMAPRIL MH 2 - 041923.S.BP.BSUFOOT.jpg -- LEAD
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State ranked preseason No. 8 in Division II by Lindy’s
The Bemidji State football team has been ranked among the top teams in the nation by Lindy's College Football Magazine.
Jun 9
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY2 Teddy bear toss.jpg
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
There was plenty to admire in Bemidji State athletics, even if I wasn’t here for all of it. In a traditional Bemidji Pioneer fashion, here are my top 10 moments from the athletic year.
Jun 7
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
110922.S.BP.BSUFOOT Bryce Duffy.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: After long rehab journey, Bryce Duffy returns to sidelines as Bemidji State coach
Bryce Duffy has had a long road back from the injury that transformed his life. The Bemidji State football tight end had much soul-searching to undergo after having his playing career taken away.
Jun 6
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Joe Ford and family.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Joe Ford, Brent Bolte scheming ‘Gang Green’ defense’s next iteration
Bemidji State is thrilled to have Joe Ford in-house alongside head coach Brent Bolte to build upon a season where the Beavers ranked near the top of the NSIC in numerous defensive categories.
May 31
 · 
By  Christian Babcock

ADVERTISEMENT

110922.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brendan Beaulieu.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Beavers’ Alt, Beaulieu, Kaplan named to D2Football.com Elite 100 Team
Three members of Bemidji State's historic 2022 squad were named to the Elite 100 Team announced by D2Football.com on Wednesday.
Jan 4
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
090322.S.BP.BSUFOOT Brandon Alt.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Brandon Alt takes 8th in Harlon Hill Trophy voting
The Harlon Hill Award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Brandon Alt was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.
Dec 16, 2022
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
092122.S.BP.BSUFOOT Lake jump.jpg
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State exploring non-NSIC matchup; would be a regular season first since 2011
The Beavers have a rare window to schedule a nonconference opponent in a regular season game for the first time since 2011.
Dec 16, 2022
 · 
By  Micah Friez
Load More

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT