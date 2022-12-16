The Beavers have a rare window to schedule a nonconference opponent in a regular season game for the first time since 2011.

The Harlon Hill Award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Brandon Alt was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.

Three members of Bemidji State's historic 2022 squad were named to the Elite 100 Team announced by D2Football.com on Wednesday.

Bemidji State is thrilled to have Joe Ford in-house alongside head coach Brent Bolte to build upon a season where the Beavers ranked near the top of the NSIC in numerous defensive categories.

Bryce Duffy has had a long road back from the injury that transformed his life. The Bemidji State football tight end had much soul-searching to undergo after having his playing career taken away.

There was plenty to admire in Bemidji State athletics, even if I wasn’t here for all of it. In a traditional Bemidji Pioneer fashion, here are my top 10 moments from the athletic year.

The Bemidji State football team has been ranked among the top teams in the nation by Lindy's College Football Magazine.

Bemidji State senior right tackle Ty Cobb was selected to the Lindy's Preseason All-America First Team. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since 2021.

It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.

The summer grind kept Bemidji State's veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.

The Toronto native pursued basketball growing up, brushing shoulders with elite Canadian prospects like R.J. Barrett. But as he proceeded through high school, Duncan-Busby found a different route.

After finishing last year ranked No. 24, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.