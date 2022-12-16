Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Read Today's Paper
Monday, August 14
Garage Sale Map
Bemidji Area Jobs
Things to do
Submitting Letters to the Editor
inBemidji Summer 2023
Lakes Summer Fun
Best of Bemidji Voting
Beltrami County Fair
Advertise With Us
Agency Services
Digital Advertising
Print Advertising
Printing Services
TV Advertising
Video Services
News
Local
Minnesota
National
World
The Vault
Agweek
Weather
Sports
Prep
College
Bemidji State Football
Beaver Hockey
Pro
Northland Outdoors
Obituaries
Health
Business
Announcements
Opinion
Editorials
Columns
Letters
Lifestyle
Arts and Entertainment
Comics
Puzzles and Games
Community
Milestones
Calendar
Contests
Podcasts
Listings
Classifieds
Legal Notices
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
Motors
Local Interest
inBemidji Magazine
Blackduck American
Account
FCC Network
Profile
Newsletters
Help
Subscriber Benefits
Sections
Show Search
Clear
Search Query
Submit Search
Garage Sale Map
Bemidji Area Jobs
Things to do
Submitting Letters to the Editor
inBemidji Summer 2023
Lakes Summer Fun
Best of Bemidji Voting
Beltrami County Fair
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sign in
Account
Get 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW!
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
BEMIDJI STATE FOOTBALL
College
Bemidji State ranked No. 11 in AFCA Preseason Poll, best in school history
After finishing last year ranked No. 24, the Bemidji State football team jumped to its highest ranking in program history, coming in at No. 11 in the AFCA Coaches' Preseason Poll on Monday.
College
Toronto native Dhel Duncan-Busby seeking TDs, growth in sixth year with Bemidji State
The Toronto native pursued basketball growing up, brushing shoulders with elite Canadian prospects like R.J. Barrett. But as he proceeded through high school, Duncan-Busby found a different route.
3d ago
College
Beavers carry over summer work, start fast on Day 1 of fall camp practice
The summer grind kept Bemidji State's veterans in shape for the first official day of practice, and the difference was notable on the turf during a sweltering summer day.
6d ago
College
Bemidji State football picked to win NSIC for 3rd straight year
The back-to-back conference champion Beavers garnered 131 points and four first-place votes to hold the top spot.
Aug 7
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest Headlines
College
FOOTBALL: Brandon Alt named Bobby Bell D-II College Impact Player of the Year
It may be the offseason, but Bemidji State quarterback Brandon Alt is still piling up awards.
Jul 11
·
By
Christian Babcock
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Ty Cobb named Lindy’s Preseason All-American
Bemidji State senior right tackle Ty Cobb was selected to the Lindy's Preseason All-America First Team. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound offensive tackle has been a stalwart for the Beavers since 2021.
Jun 12
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State ranked preseason No. 8 in Division II by Lindy’s
The Bemidji State football team has been ranked among the top teams in the nation by Lindy's College Football Magazine.
Jun 9
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
College
Rubado column: Revisiting the best moments from Bemidji State athletics in 2022-23
There was plenty to admire in Bemidji State athletics, even if I wasn’t here for all of it. In a traditional Bemidji Pioneer fashion, here are my top 10 moments from the athletic year.
Jun 7
·
By
Jared Rubado
College
FOOTBALL: After long rehab journey, Bryce Duffy returns to sidelines as Bemidji State coach
Bryce Duffy has had a long road back from the injury that transformed his life. The Bemidji State football tight end had much soul-searching to undergo after having his playing career taken away.
Jun 6
·
By
Christian Babcock
College
FOOTBALL: Joe Ford, Brent Bolte scheming ‘Gang Green’ defense’s next iteration
Bemidji State is thrilled to have Joe Ford in-house alongside head coach Brent Bolte to build upon a season where the Beavers ranked near the top of the NSIC in numerous defensive categories.
May 31
·
By
Christian Babcock
ADVERTISEMENT
College
FOOTBALL: Beavers’ Alt, Beaulieu, Kaplan named to D2Football.com Elite 100 Team
Three members of Bemidji State's historic 2022 squad were named to the Elite 100 Team announced by D2Football.com on Wednesday.
Jan 4
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State’s Brandon Alt takes 8th in Harlon Hill Trophy voting
The Harlon Hill Award recognizes the best player in the country and is Division II’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy. And Brandon Alt was named a finalist for the second year in a row in 2022.
Dec 16, 2022
·
By
Pioneer Staff Report
College
FOOTBALL: Bemidji State exploring non-NSIC matchup; would be a regular season first since 2011
The Beavers have a rare window to schedule a nonconference opponent in a regular season game for the first time since 2011.
Dec 16, 2022
·
By
Micah Friez
Load More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.