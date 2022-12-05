Bemidji Speedway to hold annual banquet on Dec. 17

BEMIDJI -- The 2022 Bemidji Speedway Awards Banquet is set for Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Bemidji Eagles Club. Happy hour begins at 5 p.m., with dinner to follow at 6 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7 p.m.

Awards will be distributed to the top 10 drivers in each of the seven classes that ran in 2022. Also on the agenda, the “People’s Choice Awards” will be presented to various drivers, crews and fans.

A short discussion regarding new rules and specials for the upcoming season will also take place.

New this year to the awards banquet, Bemidji Speedway calendars and 2023 season tickets will be available. Following the dinner, a DJ will also provide music for dancing to wrap up the evening.