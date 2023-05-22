99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Speedway season kicks off with annual car show

052423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY 1.JPG
Bemidji Speedway season kicked off its season with an annual car show on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Roth RV in Wilton.
By Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Today at 2:11 PM

BEMIDJI — The racing season officially kicked off for Bemidji Speedway on Saturday with its annual car show held at Roth RV in Wilton.

More than 30 glowing stock cars were lined up for inspection by fans, drivers and crew members before towing to the track for “test and tune” time on Saturday and Sunday.

The cars were judged and awards were given for Best Appearing to Hayden Engen in the Bemidji Mini Stocks, Brooke Vernlund in the Wissota Hornets, Brooke Erickson in the Wissota Mod Fours, Chad Puschinsky in the Wissota Pure Stocks, Joey LaValley in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Nic Lewis in the Wissota Super Stocks, Skyler Smith in the Wissota Modifieds and Chad Wulff in the Sprints.

Track owner and promoter Tonja Stranger announced big new payouts in all classes throughout the racing season. New food options will also be available at the concession stands and world-famous Chicken Shack.

052423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY 2.JPG
Bemidji Speedway's racing season kicks off on Memorial Day weekend.

The Jack Sparby Memorial Chicken Shack Nationals starts the season off with racing in all classes including the Northern Renegade Sprints. Starting time is 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, and 2 p.m. on Monday, May 29.

Racing continues on June 4. On June 11, “Babe’s Border Battle” hits the track sponsored by Visit Bemidji with drivers from the U.S. and Canada dueling for bragging rights.

The race on June 18 will feature the mighty Late Models, making a long-anticipated return to the 1/3-mile oval for the first time in 15 years.

Races continue every Sunday, ending the summer season with the Wissota MPH Invitational on Sept. 10 with Wissota Hornets, Pure Stocks and Mod Fours.

The racing season wraps up with the traditional Paul Bunyan Stampede on Sept. 22-24.

