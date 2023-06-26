Bemidji Speedway postpones Kids Night, reveals top point getters

BEMIDJI – For the first time in 2023, the Bemidji Speedway races were canceled due to wet conditions from heavy rains. The Kids Night, Meet the Drivers special will be held on Sunday, July 9, in conjunction with Young Guns Night.

The Bemidji Speedway is hosting Red, White and Boom Night, with a special Michael Fullerton race during the intermission. Racing starts at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Here are the current racers leading each points standings.

Bemidji Mini Stocks

1-Cory Nelson 498; 2-Kalin Honer 491; 3-Ashton Schwinn 482.

Wissota Pure Stocks

1-Josh Berg–537; 2-Justin Barsness 480; 3-Kade Leeper 477.

Josh Berg won the Pure Stock Feature race at the Visit Bemidji Babe's Border Battle event on Sunday, June 10, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Hornets

1-Justin Barsness 506; 2-Carter Matthews 501; 3-Chad Reller 498.

Justin Barsness was the Pure Stock Feature winner on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Contributed

Wissota Mod Fours

1-Blake Erickson 408; 2-Nick McCann 401; 3-Conrad Schwinn 398.

Wissota Super Stocks

1-Matt Sparby 506; 2-Dalton Carlson 490; 3-Garrett Masurka 466.

Wissota Midwest Modifieds

1-Doyle Erickson 499; 2-Brennan Schmidt 492; 3-Devyn Weleski 459.

Wissota Modifieds

1-Nicholas Jacobson 402; 2-John Farrington 397; 3-Jeff Reed 363.

