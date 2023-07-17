Bemidji Speedway hosts 'Women in Motorsports' event

BEMIDJI – Sunday didn’t look suitable for the “Women in Motorsports” races with off-and-on rain and a brisk wind blowing.

As race time crept closer, the skies cleared to the west. Races were held with special recognition given to the 14 women involved with racing at Bemidji speedway. All women attending the race were given discounted admission to the grandstand.

A somber moment of silence was held for the fallen police officer from the Fargo area with a procession of cars carrying a blue line flag.

Dawson Oelrich and Jayme Gordon fly blue line flags before the Bemidji Speedway races began on July 16, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

On Sunday, July 23, the Bemidji Speedway will host “Humane Society” night, with discounted admission and a pet-related item from Great River Rescue. Super Stocks will have the night off and will be replaced by the Northern Renegade Sprints. The track will host the first-ever AFCO MPH 100 for Wissota Pure Stocks, Mod Fours and Hornets on Sept. 9-10.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

First on track for the features were 16 Wissota Pure stocks led by Billy Binkley and Bonnie Farrington. Dustin Puffe drove the high side to the lead on the first lap with Farrington, Cam Labelle, Josh Berg and Justin Barsness trailing. Puffe raced out to a three-car-length lead over Farrington. Berg and Barsness dueled for third in side-by-side action. Barsness took third in a flag-to-flag win for Puffe, his first of the year. Farrington, Barsness, Berg and Austin Carlson held the top five positions.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Malachai Wilson and Mateja Dreyer led the field of Wissota Hornets onto the track. Before the race could start, Wilson dropped out into the infield with mechanical issues, moving Malachi Albrecht to the pole position. Albrecht charged to the lead with Justin Barsness, Chad Reller, Brooklyn Vernlund and Travis Olafson chasing the leader. Barsness raced inside and took the lead, with Reller following into second. Barsness picked up another win in a flag-to-flag race, with Reller, Olafson, Albrecht and Vernlund in the top five.

Justin Barsness won the Hornet Feature race on July 16, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Fifteen Bemidji Mini Stocks were next on the track, with Gordon Hunter and Kaylie Winge leading. A mass pileup occurred while charging down the front straight, bringing out the caution flag and sending several cars to the pits for repairs. Once racing resumed, Peyton Emerson took the lead, with Kalin Honer, Hayden Engen and Shannon George chasing him. George raced up and took third but then slowed and pulled into the infield. Emerson survived several more cautions and restarts to claim his first-ever feature win. His father, Caley, joined him in Victory Lane for the celebration. Engen, Honer, Justin Honer and Cory Nelson took the top five honors.

Peyton Emerson won the Mini Stock race on July 16, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Wissota Midwest Modifieds Feature

Eighteen Wissota Midwest Modifieds powered on track, with Landon Gross and Connor Drewry leading. Looking very strong, Drewry raced to the lead, with Darrin Lawler, Brandon Bahr and Gross in the top five early. Lawler challenged Drewry for the lead, racing side-by-side before dropping back into the backup position. Bahr, Joey LaValley and Brennan Schmidt put on a three-wide show for third that had the crowd on the edge of their seats. Late in the race, Gary James Nelson joined the leaders from his fourth-row starting position. In a fast and furious B Mod race, Drewry took the checkered flag for the first time and drove to Victory Lane. Lawler, Gross, Bahr and LaValley trailed.

Connor Drewry won the Midwest Modified race on July 16, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Wissota Super Stock Feature

The Wissota Super Stocks were next on track, led by Nic Lewis on the pole and Dalton Carlson to his right. Carlson grabbed control early, with Lewis, Matt Sparby, Brandon Bahr and Jack Koranda in the top five. Koranda quickly started his charge to the front, passing Bahr for fourth. Sparby raced inside turns on the third and fourth runs into second. The caution flag waved for a spin in turn two, setting up a restart. With Carlson out front and Sparby behind him, Koranda raced top side, passing Sparby for second. Koranda raced to the lead and picked up his second feature win in two weeks at the Bemidji Speedway. Sparby, Doug VanMill, Carlson and Lewis rounded out the top five.

Jack Koranda won the Super Stock race on July 16, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Nick Seitz and Conrad Schwinn brought the Wissota Mod Fours on the track. As the green flag waved, it was Blake Erickson powering up from the second row outside starting position into the lead on the back straightaway, with Seitz, Schwinn, Dean Larson, and Nick McCann in the top five. Erickson pulled away from the field, with Larson moving up to take the backup position. Several laps later, he was in contention for the lead with Erickson. Larson was able to get up alongside the leader but could not get around Erickson, who picked up the win with Larson, Schwinn, Luke Erlandson and Seitz in the top five.

Blake Erickson won the Pure Stick Feature race on July 16, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Wissota Modifieds Feature

A tremendous field of Wissota Modifieds roared on track, with Lance Schilling on the pole and Tanner Williamson outside. Williamson powered to the lead, with Schilling, Josh Beaulieu, Billy Kendall and Jeff Reed in tight formation from top to bottom on the fast track. Schilling slid up high and dropped back into the pack. Kendall passed Beaulieu for second behind Williamson as Alan Olafson charged up from his fourth-row starting position into the top five. Reed worked his way into third, passing Beaulieu as Williamson picked up his second feature of the summer at the Bemidji Speedway. Kendall, Reed, Beaulieu and Olafson filled the top five spots, ending another great night of racing.