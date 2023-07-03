Bemidji Speedway hosts ‘Red, White, and Boom’ night ahead of July 4

BEMIDJI – On Sunday of Independence Day weekend at Bemidji Speedway, warm and clear conditions and a packed house of fans and 90 cars brought lots of action to the three-eighths-mile oval track.

During intermission came a highlight moment at the track that had the packed grandstand standing and cheering for a very special young man. Anyone who has been around Bemidji Speedway for any length of time knows Michael Fullerton, son of modified driver Matt Fullerton. Michael is a special needs young man who happens to love race cars, race car drivers and races. Michael can’t talk, but he sure will let you know how he feels about racing.

The participants of the Michael Fullerton Race celebrate after the race's conclusion on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Pictured, from left, are Brandon Puschinsky, Lance Schilling, Matt Sparby, Brandon Bahr, Jeff Reed, Michael Jacobson, Matt Fullerton, Michael Fullerton, Josh Berg, track owner Tonja Stranger, Kevin Bahr and Chad Puschinsky. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

During intermission, Michael was loaded into Josh Berg’s No. 35 pure stock, helmet and all, along with 10 other drivers, who joined them for “Michael’s Race.” Michael started in the rear of the field and weaved his way through traffic to win, coming down the front stretch to a cheering crowd. Michael emerged in Victory Lane along with Berg to a standing ovation – a moment that he will always remember. Well done, Bemidji Speedway drivers and fans.

Next week, the postponed “Kids Night” will be held, with all kids 12 and under getting free admission. During intermission, they can go down on track and meet the drivers. Races start at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 9, at Bemidji Speedway.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Kade Leeper won the Wissota Pure Stock feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

Fifteen entries in the Wissota Pure Stock feature drove on track for the first feature, led by Billy Binkley on the pole and Josh Bitker outside. Binkley powered to the lead with Bitker, Justin Barsness, Bonnie Farrington and Josh Berg trailing.

Barsness tried the high side of turns 1-2 and dropped back a few positions. A crash on the front straight brought out the first of several cautions and created a restart with Binkley out front. Once the field was moved to a single-file restart, the No. 3 of Kade Leeper was on the move from his fifth-row starting position, steadily moving towards the front racing high and low to make the passes. Leeper made his way to the front and took the checkered flag with Barsness, Chad Puschinsky, Deryk Weleski and Austin Carlson in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Ashton Schwinn won the Bemidji Mini Stocks feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

Kaylie Winge and Justin Honer lined up side by side for the start of the Bemidji Mini Stocks feature with second row inside starter Shannon George moving up on lap one to take the lead. A couple of cautions forced Kalin Honer to pit and Winge to tailback position for the restart.

Once racing resumed the field spread out around the track, with George out front followed by Ashton Schwinn, Hayden Engen, Cory Nelson and Gordon Hunter trailing. Schwinn raced inside in turn 3-4 and made the pass and drove to the win and a clean sweep for the night. George, Nelson, Kalin Honer and Cameron Schwinn trailed.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Justin Barsness won the Wissota Hornet feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

A 13-car field of Wissota Hornets were next led on track by Mateja Dreyer and Malachi Albrecht. Dreyer powered to the lead followed by Albrecht, Chad Reller, Cejay LaValley and Malachi Wilson. LaValley moved up a position and then dropped back into fifth. Reller raced up into the lead but lost it to Justin Barsness after a door-to-door duel.

Excellent racing had several three-wide battles on the fast track. Barsness made a late pass for the win with Reller on his bumper followed by Alex Aderman all the way from last into third. Ellen Lange and LaValley finished in the top five. It was a clean sweep for Barsness on the night.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Joey LaValley won the Wissota Midwest Modified feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

A tremendous field of 16 Wissota Midwest Modifieds were led to the green flag by pole sitter Mike Johnson and Travis Klein. Lap one was led by second row inside racer Joey LaValley with Johnson, Dane Durbin, Doyle Erickson and Brennan Schmidt in the top five early. But mayhem ensued on the front straight, with a multi-car crash sending several cars to the pits for repairs returning tailback on the track.

That was the first of many cautions in the race, and as the race developed, the top five changed rapidly but LaValley remained out front. Doyle Erickson started in the fourth row and worked his way up to third behind Durbin making his first appearance at the track from Maple Grove. Erickson and Durbin put on a show of side-by-side racing with Durbin holding on for second as LaValley completed a clean sweep of the B mods for the day. Durbin and Erickson trailed as Gary James Nelson came from tailback to fourth in impressive fashion and Brandon Bahr filled out the top five.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Dexton Koch won the Wissota Super Stock feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

The 12-car field of Wissota Super Stocks powered to the green flag, with Brandon Bahr on the pole and Nic Lewis next to him. Bahr took the lead in side-by-side racing, with Lewis, Jack Koranda, Matt Sparby and Dalton Carlson all in contention. Door-to-door racing between Koranda and Lewis with Koranda inside and Lewis outside had the fans' attention.

Bahr held the inside line and the lead. Following a spin in turn two the first caution of the race slowed the action for a restart led by Bahr, with Lewis, Koranda, Sparby and Carlson in the top five. Once again a two-car spin in turn three sent Sparby to the rear of the field for the restart and moved national point leader Dexton Koch into the top five.

After several attempts Koranda was able to make the pass for the lead down the front straight, again fending off a three-wide battle for the lead. Koch was on the move racing high moving up into second and on the final lap charging out of turn four down the front straight to the finish line passing Koranda for the win by a nose in a tremendous race. Bahr, Carlson and Dylan Nelson finished in the top five.

Wissota Mod Fours Feature

Tommy Bawden won the Wissota Mod Fours feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

First-year racer Nick Seitz and Kalin Honer brought the field of Wissota Mod Fours to the green flag, with Seitz taking the early lead over Conrad Schwinn, Honer, Tommy Bawden and Jamie Flickinger.

Bawden raced inside down the front straight for third. Three laps into the race Seitz, still out front, slipped up high in turn two and dropped back to third moving Schwinn to the lead. Shortly after, Schwinn’s No. 6 slowed on the track and moved into the infield out of the race and Bawden raced to the front of the pack.

Blake Erickson started the race in the fourth row and was making steady progress toward the leaders and finished second to Bawden who claimed the checkered flag. David Slovik of Elk River was third with Flickinger and Seitz making up the top five.

Wissota Modified Feature

Alan Olafson won the Wissota Midwest Modified feature on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Lisa Rhen / Special to the Pioneer

The final race of an action-packed night of racing was the Wissota Modifieds. Alan Olafson held the pole spot with Jeff Reed outside. Olafson powered to the lead with Josh Beaulieu, Nick Jacobson, Reed and Devin Fouquette in close contention. Reed powered to the outside into third. The racing was fast and furious high and low on the track with multiple racing lanes available.

Olafson and Beaulieu dueled door to door with Olafson holding the advantage. Fouquette raced up high into third with Jacobson using the high side berm to battle with Reed. As the battle between Olafson and Beaulieu waged, Fouquette was gaining on the leaders and it soon was a three-car war for the top spot. In a flag-to-flag feature win Olafson won in just five minutes and 59 seconds in the 20-lap feature. Beaulieu was second with Fouquette, Jacobson and Reed trailing to end the Red, White and Boom night of racing.