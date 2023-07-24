Bemidji Speedway hosts Humane Society Night with Great River Rescue

BEMIDJI – Bemidji Speedway held its “Humane Society Night” at the track for Great River Rescue on Sunday night, with 83 cars on hand to provide the excitement. Everyone who brought a pet-related item was given $2 off admission.

Joining the field of stock cars were the Northern Renegade Sprints, with the Wissota Super Stocks having the night off. They will return next Sunday, July 30, for “Hall of Fame Night,” when the Speedway will induct six new members to the Bemidji Speedway Hall of Fame.

It was a clean sweep night at the track, with five classes finishing with clean sweeps. In the Sprints, Ken Hron was a clean sweep winner. In the Wissota Pure Stocks, it was Cam LaBelle; in the Wissota Hornets, Justin Barsness; in the Wissota Mod Fours, Ashton Schwinn; and in the Wissota Midwest Modifieds, Brennan Schmidt. They were all double winners, winning both their heat and feature races.

Northern Renegade Wingless Sprints Feature:

Zach Olson and Chris Lewis led the first feature race as the Northern Renegade Sprints rolled on track. Lewis powered to the front, followed by Travis Case and Ken Hron. Hron moved up quickly into second and then drove inside down the front straight to race side by side with the leader.

Lewis was out front by a mile when he slid up and tagged the front wall, damaging his sprint and sending him over turn one. When racing resumed, Ken Hron held the lead position and cruised to the win. Case, Olson, Scotty Messner and Danny Wait rounded out the top five.

Ken Hron won the Northern Renegade Sprints on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature:

An even dozen Bemidji Mini Stocks drove on track next with Cameron Schwinn and Jason Hunter in row one. The two drove side by side into turn two and spins created a caution and restart situation. On the second try, similar spins slowed the race once again. The third try gave second row outside starter Hayden Engen the opportunity to take the lead with Hunter, Ashton Schwinn, and Justin Honer trailing.

Again contact and spins brought out the caution flag. With the green flag waving, Conrad Schwinn made progress towards the front from his fourth row starting position. Schwinn raced inside into third and then grabbed the lead from his son Ashton to take the win. Ashton Schwinn was second with Honer, Cory Nelson, and Cameron Schwinn trailing.

Conrad Schwinn won the Bemidji Mini Stocks on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Wissota Pure Stocks Feature:

Thirteen Wissota Pure Stocks were led on track with Cam LaBelle on the pole and Bonnie Farrington to his right. LaBelle powered to the lead with Farrington, Josh Berg, Deryk Weleski and Josh Bitker close behind. Kade Leeper was on the move from his fourth row outside start, racing up into fourth with Dustin Puffe following into fifth in the 1-2 corners.

LaBelle had a two-car-length lead over Farrington with a three-wide duel between Farrington, Berg and Leeper getting the fans on the edge of their seats. The three-way battle ended with Berg second, Leeper third and Farrinton fourth. Puffe found an opening and raced up to pass Farrington for fourth.

A great side-by-side race developed between Berg and Leeper for second, with Leeper finding new power in recent weeks to take the backup position behind LaBelle. LaBelle won his first-ever feature and brought home a clean sweep for the night. Leeper, Berg, Puffe and Farrington filled the top five spots.

Cam LaBelle won the Wissota Pure Stocks on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Wissota Hornet Feature:

Malakai Wilson and Malachi Albrecht led the pack of hornets to the green flag, but it was fourth-row starter Chad Reller who led the pack after one lap, charging from deep in the field. Wilson, Albrecht, Cejay LaValley and Justin Barsness trailed the leader.

Barsness and LaValley put on a show for the crowd, racing door-to-door for third with Barsness taking the advantage. Barsness continued forward, catching Reller and racing metal to metal for two laps before securing the lead and cruising to a flag-to-flag win and clean sweep for the young driver. Reller, LaValley, Brook Vernlund and Wilson trailed in the top five.

Justin Barsness won the Wissota Pure Stocks on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature:

Sixteen Wissota Midwest Modifieds lined up side by side with Cory Peterson on the pole and Skyler Smith outside. With a tremendous fast start, Peterson raced to the lead with Smith, Devyn Weleski, Brennan Schmidt and Gary James Nelson in the top five.

Trying to make a move up on the outside, Joey LaValley from his fourth row start was flying before engine issues slowed him on the track for a restart. The restart was held by Peterson with Weleski, Smith, Schmidt and Nelson still in line. The restart was a mess at the flag stand with a multicar pileup tearing up a bunch of cars.

When all was cleaned up, Peterson was sent tailback with Weleski in the lead. Schmidt was on the gas taking second and grabbed the lead and ran away from the field for his third feature win. Smith, Doyle Erickson, Nelson, and Weleski made up the top five in a wild and exciting race.

Brennan Schmidt won the Wissota Midwest Modifieds on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Wissota Mod Four Feature:

As the sun set into the smoky western sky the Wissota Mod Fours drove on track with Ashton Schwinn and dad Conrad Schwinn leading the way. The younger Schwinn took the lead with Conrad dropping out of the race early, moving Nick Seitz into second followed by Nick McCann, Kalin Honer and Blake Erickson.

A few laps later, McCann spun and was sent tailback following the caution situation. The restart was held by Schwinn with Seitz, Honer, Erickson and Rowan Tramm in the top five. The field spread out around the track except for a tight race between Erickson and Honer, with Erickson moving up to third and then challenging Seitz, who has gained confidence with each race he’s run in his rookie season.

The final pass was by Erickson, moving down low in turns 1-2 to pass Seitz for second as Schwinn picked up the clean sweep win. Erickson, Seitz, Honer and Tramm trailed.

Ashton Schwinn won the Wissota Mod Fours on Sunday, July 23, 2023, at Bemidji Speedway. Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer

Wissota Modified Feature:

The final race of the night was the Wissota Modifieds with 15 cars led by Lance Schilling and Skyler Smith in row one. Smith flew to the lead with Schilling, Alan Olafson, Nic Jacobson and Tanner Williamson in the top five. Olafson liked the high side and was working it.

A caution for debris on the track created a restart with Smith, Schilling, Olafson, Williamson and Johnny Broking chasing the leader. Side-by-side racing all over the track had the fans on the edge of their seats. Broking slowly caught and passed both Williamson and Olafson and then found and passed Schilling for second. Smith had a huge lead, creating uncertainty whether there were enough laps left to catch the leader.

With the white flag being brought out, Broking raced into the lead. Smith tried a crossover move and it looked like it might work, but Broking held his foot on the gas and took the incredible win. Smith took a strong second followed by Williamson, Olafson and Schilling ending a thrilling night of racing.