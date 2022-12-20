Bemidji Speedway hosts 2022 postseason banquet, hands out awards

BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Speedway season came to an official close on Saturday with its annual awards banquet. A record turnout of over 200 drivers, crews and fans crowded into the Bemidji Eagles Club for the event.

Bemidji Speedway inducted six new members into its Hall of Fame: Donnie Matthews, Dick Jacobson, Bill Matzdorf, Brian Strand, Gordie Lancaster and Lyle Olafson.

Season points champions were: Conrad Schwinn in Mini Stocks; Travis Olafson in Hornets; Austin Carlson in Pure Stocks; Skyler Smith in Mod Fours; Jeff Reed in Midwest Modifieds; Matt Sparby in Super Stocks; and Josh Beaulieu in Modifieds.

Rookie of the Year honors were given to: Josh Hanson in Mini Stocks; Carter Matthews in Hornets; Josh Bitker in Pure Stocks; Jenny Smith in Mod Fours; Travis Klien in Midwest Modifieds; Nic Lewis in Super Stocks; and Brandon Bahr in Modifieds.

A number of other awards were distributed. Fans of the Year went to Emily Weeks and Grace Galvorson. Most Improved went to Devyn Weleski from the Midwest Modified class. Most Track Spirit was awarded to Karen Puschinsky. Pit Crew of the Year honors went to the LaValley/Binkley crew. The award for “most likely to win on the last lap” went to Doyle Erickson. And Sportsman of the Year, voted on by the drivers, went to Josh Berg.