Bemidji Speedway honors military and first responders

BEMIDJI – Veterans, active duty military, firefighters, police officers and EMS were all honored at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday on First Responders and Salute to Service Night. All were presented with free admission to the races.

Plenty of cars were on hand to provide the entertainment, with clean sweeps in the Wissota Super Stocks by Maxwell Dondelinger and by Shannon George in the Mini Stocks.

Next Sunday, the speedway will host Kids Night, with all children under 12 receiving free admission. School backpacks will be given away, and box car races will take place on the track during intermission.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

Josh Berg won the Pure Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Josh Bitker and Bonnie Farrington brought the Wissota Pure Stocks down the front straight for the opening feature of the night. Farrington powered to the lead, with Bitker, Josh Sautbine, Dustin Puffe and Cam Labelle in the top five early in the race. But National Point leader Josh Berg was charging forward from his fifth-row starting position, cruising through traffic into the lead. Surviving several restarts, Berg picked up his sixth feature win of the summer at the Bemidji Speedway. Dustin Puffe, Justin Barsness, Farrington and Kade Leeper followed in the top five.

Bemidji Mini Stocks Feature

Shannon George won the Mini Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

The Bemidji Mini Stocks were up next, led by Kaylie Wingie and Shannon George. George raced to the lead, with Ashton Schwinn, Hayden Engen, Kalin Honer and Wingie trailing in the top five. Peyton Emerson was on the move, charging up from his fourth-row start. A caution slowed the race and Emerson was sent to the rear of the field for a restart. George held off the hard-charging Ashton Schwinn to pick up his first feature win of 2023. Schwinn, Honer, Engen and Conrad Schwinn took home the top five honors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wissota Super Stocks Feature

Max Dondelinger won the Super Stock race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Max Dondelinger was in the pole position, making his second appearance at the track, with Kevin Salin to his right. Dondelinger raced to the front, with Salin, Doug Koski, Brandon Bahr and Dexton Koch trailing. A spin and caution in turn three sent Salin tailback for the restart. As the green flag once again waved, Matt Sparby and Dalton Carlson moved up into the top five behind leaders Dondelinger, Koch and Koski. Koch and Koski raced door-to-door down the back straight. Five cars were all in contention for the race, bunched up and battling around the track. Koch moved to the outside and passed Koski for second as Dondelinger picked up his first feature win at the Bemidji Speedway. Koch, Sparby, Bahr and Koski filled the top five positions.

Wissota Hornets Feature

Carter Matthews won the Hornet race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Malakai Wilson led the 15-car field of Wissota Hornets with Malachi Albrecht to his right. After the first lap, Brooklyn Vernlund was in the lead from her second-row inside starting position. She was trailed by Cejay LaValley, Carter Matthews and Justin Barsness. Matthews raced by LaValley, pulling Ellen Lange with him into the top three. Matthews found the high side to his liking and raced to the lead as Lange slowed on the top of the track. Matthews held the lead on a restart, with Justin Barsness, LaValley, Vernlund and Chad Reller in the top five. For Matthews, it was his fourth feature win of the year at Bemidji Speedway.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Matt Schow and Noah Bitz led the pack of Wissota Midwest Modifieds to the green flag, with Schow quickly pulling away impressively. Chasing the leader in second were Gary James Nelson, Devyn Weleski, Bitz and Darrin Lawler. Brandon Bahr was on the move from his fifth-row starting position, racing into fourth on turns three and four. Following a caution, Doyle Erickson raced into the top five as Lawler B Mod slowed and pulled into the infield. The field of cars spread out around the fast and black track, leaving Schow to cross the finish line as the winner, with Nelson second. But, in tech inspection, both were disqualified, making Weleski the feature winner – his third of the year. Bahr, Erickson, Landon Gross and Brennan Schmidt finished in the top five.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

With the upcoming AFCO MPH Invitation 100 coming on Sunday, Sept. 10, the top Wissota Mod Four territory racers have been coming to Bemidji to gain some track confidence. The field of Mod Fours was filled with the top five, led on track by Nick McCann and Ashton Schwinn. McCann took the lead with a fast and furious start, with Schwinn, Tommy Pogones, Conrad Schwinn and Dustin Holtquist in the top five. Asthon Schwinn slipped back to fifth as Pogones, Conrad Schwinn and Holtquist made the passes. Pogones moved to the outside, with McCann inside door-to-door. Pogones powered to the lead as Holtquist raced around Schwinn for third. Holtquist stayed on the gas and passed McCann for second place. The race went flag-to-flag in 3:34, with Pogones taking the checkered flag for his first win at the Bemidji Speedway this year. Holtquist, McCann, Ashton Schwinn and Tommy Bawden filled the top five spots.

Wissota Modified Feature

Nick Jacobson won the Modified race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

The night's final race was the Wissota Modifieds, with Nicholas Jacobson on the pole and John Farrington to his right for the start. The battle was on with Jacobson, Farrington and Skyler Smith all racing three wide for the lead into the first turns. After one lap, Jacobson, Farrington, Smith, Lance Schilling and Jeff Reed were in the top five. Jacobson was blazing out front, racing to a four-car-length lead before the caution flag was thrown for debris on the track. The restart was held by Jacobson, with Reed on the move passing his way into third. Schilling raced high on the second turn and dropped back. Jacobson continued on the gas, rocketing to an eight-car-length lead and finishing the race with a near quarter-lap lead over the second-place car. Farrington and Reed were neck and neck at the finish line, with Farrington taking the backup position. Finishing in fourth was Smith, with Tanner Williamson fifth. For Jacobson, it was feature win No. 2 on the year.