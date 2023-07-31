Bemidji Speedway honors 2023 Hall of Fame class

BEMIDJI – Sunday night was one to remember at the Bemidji Speedway.

The Hall of Fame class of 2023 was announced, with awards presented to Sam Jessness, Dwight Knute, Jr. Jones, Fred Halvorson, Butch Sautbine and Harold Kolkin during intermission down on the track. Family and friends gathered in support and cheers were heard from the packed grandstand.

Next Sunday is First Responders and Salute to Service Night, with all police deputies, EMS, firefighters and active and retired military veterans receiving free admission. The track will also host a special fundraiser for the displaced community members of Red Pine Estates in Bemidji, with all funds donated by the drivers, crews and fans going to support the people of Red Pine Estates as they await housing.

Wissota Pure Stock Feature

The Wissota Pure Stocks powered on the track for the night's first feature. Led by pole-sitter Josh Bitker, with Chad Puschinsky to his right, the first attempt at a start failed, with multiple cars careening over the top of turns 3-4. The restart was led by Bitker, with Puschinsky, Deryk Weleski, Cam Labelle and Josh Berg in the top five.

Berg raced up the middle into fourth and then inside the back to second place. Another lap later, he was in the lead after passing Weleski. Another caution waved for a spin, sending Kade Leeper to the rear for the restart. Austin Carlson made moves and joined the top five before moving to second. Berg, the National points leader, raced from his fifth-row start to claim the feature win. Carlson, Bitker, Labelle and Leeper followed.

Bemidji Mini Stock Feature

Kalin Honer, right, and his son Justin celebrate Kalin's win in the T&B Underground Mini Stock race on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at the Bemidji Speedway Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

A 13-car field of Bemidji Mini stocks was next on track, with Kalin Honer and Cory Nelson leading the way to the checkered flag. Nelson controlled lap one with Honer, Hayden Engen, Peyton Emerson and Justin Honer in the top five. A spin by newcomer Gabrial Espe slowed the action for a second restart and a single file start. Nelson still in front, Honer powered to the outside and into the lead as Engen spun and dropped back several positions. Conrad Schwinn made a late charge up to third as Honer took the checkered flag and the win. Nelson, Conrad Schwinn, Peyton Emerson and Justin Honer took home top-five honors.

Wissota Hornet Feature

Carter Matthews won the Kevin Bitker Trucking Hornet race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

A 15-car field of buzzing Wissota Hornets was led on track by Cejay LaValley and Justin Barsness. Barsness raced to the lead, with LaValley, Carter Matthews, Jordan Thayer and Chad Reller trailing. Barsness was in control but slowed and dropped off the track out of the race due to mechanical issues. The restart put LaValley in the lead with Matthews, Reller, Thayer and McKenna Folstad trailing. Reller raced up side-by-side with Matthews. Matthews picked up the clean-sweep win, with Reller, LaValley, Brooklyn Vernlund and Thayer in the top five.

Wissota Midwest Modified Feature

Noah Bitz and Cory Peterson led the field of Wissota Midwest Modifieds to the green flag, with Peterson taking the lead. Gary James Nelson powered up into second, followed by Bitz, Brandon Bahr and Landon Gross. Following a caution, the restart had a three-wide battle for the lead. Nelson and Peterson put on a great show for the lead before a violent five-car crash slowed the race for a restart.

Several more cautions slowed the intensity of the race, with cars dropping off the track. The green flag once again waved with Nelson out front, but he also had an issue and went over the top of turn one as Devyn Weleski, Bahr and Brennan Schmidt came into the picture racing bumper-to-bumper. Schmidt, having gone tailback twice, was back into contention. The crash-filled race ended on time, and the win was presented to Bahr. Schmidt, Weleski, Logan Bauer and Peterson trailed.

Wissota Super Stock Feature

Nic Lewis, left, celebrates his Reality Experts Super Stock win at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

Doug VanMill and Nic Lewis powered the Wissota Super Stocks down the front straight with Lewis on the outside blasting into the lead followed by second row inside starter Matt Sparby, Brandon Bahr, VanMill and Doug Koski. The track was black and fast as Lewis blasted his way to a three car length lead over Sparby. Sparby and Bahr were bumper to bumper for the back up position. About four car lengths separated Bahr from the rest of the field. Lewis cruised to his first feature win of the year with Sparby, Bahr, Koski and VanMill trailing in a fast flag to flag race.

Wissota Mod Four Feature

Blake Erickson, right and Doyle Erickson celebrate Blake's win in the Erickson Logging Mod Four race at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

The Wissota Mod Four class with Conrad Schwinn and Nick Seitz in row one was next. Schwinn raced to the lead, with Seitz, Ashton Schwinn, Kalin Honer and Blake Erickson in the top five. But Erickson, celebrating his 21st birthday, was quickly on the move, racing low by Honer and Schwinn. He caught and passed Seitz for second place by staying low and setting his sights on the leader. Also moving up from his third-row starting position was Dustin Holtquist as he chased the leaders into third and pulled away from the pack. Erickson raced to the top and into the lead on the last lap of turn four to take the clean sweep in a flag-to-flag race that took less than four minutes. Schwinn, Holtquist, Seitz and Tommy Bawden filled the top five positions.

Wissota Modified Feature

Adam Johnson, left, celebrates his Northwest Technical College Modified win with his family at the Bemidji Speedway on Sunday, July 30, 2023. Courtesy / Lisa Rhen

The final race of the night went to the Wissota Modifieds. Adam Johnson and Alex Johnson led the field to the green flag, with Adam Johnson taking the. Alex Johnson, Lance Schilling, John Farrington and Alan Olafson followed. A three-car duel developed with Farrington, Olafson and Devin Fouquette all chasing the two Johnsons out front. A few laps later, Farrington spun in turn two and collected Skyler Smith and Alan Olafson, bringing out the caution flag for the second time. The restart was controlled by Adam Johnson, with Schilling moving into second. Racing up from his fourth-row starting position, multi-feature winner Tanner Williamson of Canada was side-by-side with Alex Johnson for third, with Jeff Reed following into fourth. Adam Johnson has been racing for years and, for the first time in convincing fashion, won a feature in the Modified class. Schilling, Williamson, Reed and Fouquette trailed.