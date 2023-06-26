Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji Special Olympics swims at state, first time since 2019

The Bemidji Special Olympics team competed at the state swim meet in Edina.

062823.S.BP.BEMIDJISPECIALOLYMPICS Team photo.jpg
From left: Unified partner Kristen Sandmeyer, coach Sylvia Fossen, Melanie Toftum, Shawn Kiefer, Carly Gunvalson, and coach Jodi Sandmeyer represented the Bemidji Special Olympics team at the state swim meet on Friday, June 16, 2023, and Saturday, June 17, 2023 in Edina.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:21 PM

EDINA – It had been four years since the Bemidji Special Olympics organization was represented at the state swim meet.

Bemidji athletes competed at Southview Middle School in Edina June 16-17. Coached by Sylvia Fossen, Jodi Sandmeyer and Julie Ueland, nine swimmers – Alicia Carter, Carly Gunvalson, Kyle Heffner, Shawn Kiefer, Kristen Sandmeyer, Nash Tietz, Melanie Toftum, Marley Ueland and David Wangberg – competed in various events in the two-day competition.

Kristen Sandmeyer and Marley Ueland are unified partners. They competed in the 4x25-yard unified relay. In this relay, two members are volunteer partners and two are athletes.

Bemidji athletes and coaches participated in the opening ceremony. Toftum led the patch saying, "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt." Tietz carried the torch as well.

This was the first time the Bemidji Special Olympics were represented at the state swim meet since 2019. While in the Metro area, Bemidji athletes and coaches ventured to the Minneapolis Structure Garden, a Minnesota Twins baseball game and the Mall of America.

062823.S.BP.BEMIDJISPECIALOLYMPICS Opening ceremonies.JPG
The BemidjinSpecial Olympics swim team took part in the opening ceremony before the state meet on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at South View Middle School in Edina.
Contributed

