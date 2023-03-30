99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Senior Hockey Association raises money with annual charity tournament

The Bemidji Senior Hockey Association hosted its annual Steve McLean charity tournament on January 27-29, 2023, at the Sanford Center.

From left to right: Rob Zavoral, Neal Holmstrom, Jennifer Nelson and Craig Larson.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:03 PM

The tournament was open to the public. Players were at least 50 years of age and assigned to teams by age and talent to spread out the talent. There were 114 players from six states and two provinces, coming from as far away as Florida and North Carolina.

This year’s event generated donations of $2,500.00 each to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and Bemidji Youth Hockey.

