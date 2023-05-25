Bemidji High School trap team shoots 1st at 10th Annual Lumberjack Invitational

BEMIDJI – Out of 14 teams, the Bemidji High School trap shooting team rang in first place during their 10th annual Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday, May 20.

The Lumberjacks walked away with an overall team score of 485. Alexandria (479) and Roseau (476) rounded out the top three team scores.

Sawyer Corcoran came out the top for the Jacks against 309 other participants with a near-perfect score of 98. Bemidji’s Dalton Borg, Kayden Nipp, Taylor Kehoe and Corbin Hadrava filled in the other four seats on the top-five chart for BHS.

Other highlights from the day include 65 participants shooting with a score of 90-plus and 209 participants finishing with an average of 19 or better. There were 35 rounds of 25 straights, six 50 straights and two 75 straights to top off the tournament.

Other schools who competed in the invitational include Blackduck, Park Rapids, Pequot Lakes, Cross Lake, Bagley, Thief River Falls, International Falls, Roseau, Foothills Christian Academy, Alexandria, Fosston, Walker and Pine River.