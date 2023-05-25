99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Thursday, May 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bemidji High School trap team shoots 1st at 10th Annual Lumberjack Invitational

Out of 14 teams, the Bemidji High School trap shooting team rang in first place during their 10th annual Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday, May 20.

052723.O.BP.TRAPSHOOTING.jpg
Sawyer Corcoran came out the top in the male category for Bemidji and Jasmine Dirks came out on top in the female category for Roseau.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:58 PM

BEMIDJI – Out of 14 teams, the Bemidji High School trap shooting team rang in first place during their 10th annual Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday, May 20.

The Lumberjacks walked away with an overall team score of 485. Alexandria (479) and Roseau (476) rounded out the top three team scores.

Sawyer Corcoran came out the top for the Jacks against 309 other participants with a near-perfect score of 98. Bemidji’s Dalton Borg, Kayden Nipp, Taylor Kehoe and Corbin Hadrava filled in the other four seats on the top-five chart for BHS.

052723.O.BP.TRAPSHOOTING2.jpg
The Bemidji High School trap shooting team came in first place during their 10th annual Lumberjack Invitational on Saturday, May 20.
Contributed

Other highlights from the day include 65 participants shooting with a score of 90-plus and 209 participants finishing with an average of 19 or better. There were 35 rounds of 25 straights, six 50 straights and two 75 straights to top off the tournament.

Other schools who competed in the invitational include Blackduck, Park Rapids, Pequot Lakes, Cross Lake, Bagley, Thief River Falls, International Falls, Roseau, Foothills Christian Academy, Alexandria, Fosston, Walker and Pine River.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052723.S.BP.YOUTHSOCCER U16 2023 Shakopee Champions.jpg
Sports
13 Bemidji Youth Soccer teams compete in Shakopee, U16 wins championship
May 24, 2023 04:48 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY 1.JPG
Sports
Bemidji Speedway season kicks off with annual car show
May 22, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
051323.S.BP.ICERACING.JPG
Sports
Smith family navigates new car, class ahead of Bemidji Speedway season
May 12, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org