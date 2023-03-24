Bemidji Figure Skating Club to host annual performances at BCA
The "Rockin' the Rink" event kicks off on Saturday at 6 p.m. before the second and final show begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 a the door.
The Bemidji Figure Skating Club will take the ice at the Bemidji Community Arena on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, for its 55th annual performances.
The "Rockin' the Rink" event kicks off on Saturday at 6 p.m. before the second and final show begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 a the door.
ADVERTISEMENT