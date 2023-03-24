99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Figure Skating Club to host annual performances at BCA

The "Rockin' the Rink" event kicks off on Saturday at 6 p.m. before the second and final show begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 a the door.

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club will hots its 55th annual performances at the Bemidji Community Arena on Saturday and Sunday.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:37 PM

The Bemidji Figure Skating Club will take the ice at the Bemidji Community Arena on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26, for its 55th annual performances.

The "Rockin' the Rink" event kicks off on Saturday at 6 p.m. before the second and final show begins on Sunday at 1 p.m. Tickets are $7 a the door.

