Bemidji Community Special Olympics plays annual softball game

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji Community Special Olympics softball team played its only game of the year against Motley on Thursday at City Park.

Bemidji won a close game 12-11. Team members who participated in this game include Nash Tietz, Sam Honstead, Katie Fellows, Aaliyah Peake, Sterling Stage, Joe Maruska, Desteny Yennie, Shamella Gurka, Anthoney Smith, Parker Bruns, Christian Homan, Joshua Lindsey, Andrew Lussier, Kyle Heffner, Garrett Honstead, Tyrell Harrison-Cloud, Shawn Kiefer, Matthew Zaleski, coach John Rogers and Coach Beth Kowalski.