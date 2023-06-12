Bemidji Community Area to free host sled hockey event

BEMIDJI – HOPE Adaptive Sports and Recreation, in partnership with the Minnesota Sled Hockey Association, will be offering a Try Sled Hockey event at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The BCA welcomes all who would like to try sled hockey and learn about the sport on July 21, 2023 from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. The event is free to the public and all equipment is provided. Coaches will be on site to introduce newcomers to sled hockey.