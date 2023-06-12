99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Bemidji Community Area to free host sled hockey event

HOPE Adaptive Sports and Recreation, in partnership with the Minnesota Sled Hockey Association, will be offering a Try Sled Hockey event at the Bemidji Community Arena.

061423.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY.jpg
The Bemidji Commnity Arena is hosting a free sled hockey event on July 21, 2023.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:07 PM

BEMIDJI – HOPE Adaptive Sports and Recreation, in partnership with the Minnesota Sled Hockey Association, will be offering a Try Sled Hockey event at the Bemidji Community Arena.

The BCA welcomes all who would like to try sled hockey and learn about the sport on July 21, 2023 from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. The event is free to the public and all equipment is provided. Coaches will be on site to introduce newcomers to sled hockey.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
061423.S.BP.BEMIDJIYOUTHSOCCER U19 BOYS.JPEG
Sports
Bemidji Youth Soccer sends 13 teams to Blaine, U19 boys and girls win titles
June 12, 2023 02:24 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
062922.S.BP.BLAZE Isabel Neal.jpg
Sports
Bemidji to host 25th annual Blaze Softball Tournament
June 12, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY Modified winner Nic Jacobson.jpg
Sports
Babe’s Border Battle ends with thrilling Wissota Modified finish
June 12, 2023 01:07 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
062922.S.BP.BLAZE Isabel Neal.jpg
Sports
Bemidji to host 25th annual Blaze Softball Tournament
June 12, 2023 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_2305-2 (1).jpg
Community
Heartland Christian Academy receives $1,000 Lund Memorial Scholarship donation
June 10, 2023 11:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
061023.OP.BP.HENGELCOLUMN.png
Columns
DAVE HENGEL COLUMN: Finding a path forward on the wellness center
June 10, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Dave Hengel
Bemidji Natural Choice farmers market.jpg
Community
Bemidji’s Natural Choice Farmers Market opens for the summer June 17
June 12, 2023 01:16 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report