Sports

Bemidji Church League Softball helps displaced Red Pine Estates residents

Members of Bemidji Church League Softball, led by House of Prayer church, held a fundraiser for displaced tenants of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday night.

080223.S.BP.CHURCHLEAGUE.jpg
Members of Bemidji Church League Softball, led by House of Prayer church, held a fundraiser for displaced members of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at Bemidji City Park.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:31 PM

BEMIDJI — Members of Bemidji Church League Softball, led by House of Prayer church, held a fundraiser for displaced tenants of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday night.

"We were looking for ways we could help these folks in the process of living in hotels in the area," said Landon Peterson from House of Prayer. "Most are elderly or disabled and need assistance with food, safety features and expenses."

The hot dog fundraiser raised over $600 for the cause. The league consists of 12 teams, including House of Prayer, Evangelical Free Church, Solway, First Baptist, Calvary Lutheran, Calvary Chapel, Tenstrike Community Church, St. Mark's, Bagley, Evangelical Covenant and two teams from First Assembly.

