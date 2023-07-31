Bemidji Church League Softball helps displaced Red Pine Estates residents

BEMIDJI — Members of Bemidji Church League Softball, led by House of Prayer church, held a fundraiser for displaced tenants of Red Pine Estates on Wednesday night.

"We were looking for ways we could help these folks in the process of living in hotels in the area," said Landon Peterson from House of Prayer. "Most are elderly or disabled and need assistance with food, safety features and expenses."

The hot dog fundraiser raised over $600 for the cause. The league consists of 12 teams, including House of Prayer, Evangelical Free Church, Solway, First Baptist, Calvary Lutheran, Calvary Chapel, Tenstrike Community Church, St. Mark's, Bagley, Evangelical Covenant and two teams from First Assembly.