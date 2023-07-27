Bemidji Blue Ox welcome in families, community for extra-inning Family Night

BEMIDJI – The BSU baseball field was chock full of children, families and Bemidji community members on Wednesday. Hundreds came out to Bemidji State to take stock of the Bemidji Blue Ox amateur baseball team at the organization’s annual Family Night sponsored by Sanford Health.

By the end of the night, many of the youngest spectators had headed home. But the ones who remained witnessed an extra-inning duel between Ada and Bemidji, one that finished in the 10th inning with the visiting A’s on top, 7-5.

“The biggest thing is we want to give back to the community a little bit,” Bemidji player/manager Cody Rutledge said. “Sanford's been a huge sponsor of us, the Blue Ox, and the community, and it just comes together every year. And it's a nice little event that we get to throw on for the community and just kind of support and show them what we're about.”

The affair, now in its third year after first being organized in part by Blue Ox player Bazil Zuehlke, introduced fry bread tacos for the first time to go along with the traditional outlay of hot dogs. Children played in the batting cage and watched intently as Bemidji starting pitcher Brandon Lussier warmed up before the game.

Bemidji's Brandon Lussier (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“That's the biggest thing, is getting the little kids involved and getting them out here watching baseball and just being involved,” Rutledge said. “Playing catch, and beyond the fence, they were hitting and just running around having a good time. And that's what it's about, getting kids out to the ballpark and enjoying it.

“... The younger kids are watching our pitchers warm up, and they’re like, ‘Man, we can throw that hard?’ And (we’re) like, ‘Yeah, you’ve got something to shoot for.’ It's cool to showcase our abilities for the young guys.”

The intimate perspective also serves as a recruiting pitch of sorts for future players to join up and play town ball with the Blue Ox.

“That's what we're thinking,” Rutledge said. “These are all future Blue Ox in the stands watching us here, and we want to drum up the excitement a little bit and get them excited to play Blue Ox once they're done. And it's all the local teams around. We have a 30-mile radius to pull from. So Blackduck’s in our radius, Bagley’s in our radius. All these teams that showed up here today, they got to watch us play, and they probably didn't even know that Blue Ox existed before they showed up today.”

Children run the bases before a Bemidji Blux Ox game against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

On the field, Bemidji (7-6) raced out to a 5-1 lead after seven innings. Rutledge’s solo home run keyed a three-run rally to take the Blue Ox’s first lead in the fourth, then Connor McNallan’s RBI single and JD Kondos’ sacrifice fly gave Bemidji insurance in the seventh.

But defensive miscues hurt the Blue Ox down the stretch, as Ada plated two runs in innings eight, nine and ten to take home the win.

“We battled today. We played hard,” Rutledge said. “We got a lead early there, and then we stalled out in the middle innings and we didn't get as many hits. We just weren't scoring runs. And then we had a few pitching changes there, we got everybody into the game. We didn't make plays on defense. That's what it came down to today was that we had four errors in the game, and that's going to cost you a game when you're playing a good team like Ada.”

Bemidji also had to contend with pitcher Isaiah Biehn leaving the game after a bout with heat stroke. Biehn, normally a stalwart of the Blue Ox rotation, only managed an inning on the mound before departing the contest. The game-time temperature hovered near 90 degrees, and the air was thick with moisture throughout.

Teams participating in the upcoming Babe Ruth State Tournament head onto the field before a Bemidji Blue Ox game against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

“We sat him down after that one and got him some ice, but it was scary there for a second,” Rutledge said. “I looked at (him) when he walked off the mound, I said, ‘You don't look good.’ He goes, ‘I don't feel good.’”

Biehn recovered in time, though, and the prevailing sentiment from the Blue Ox postgame was gratitude for the turnout from the Bemidji community – especially for a late-starting, three-hour-plus marathon matchup.

“You know what, (a lot of) the crowd stuck around today until around the seventh inning,” Rutledge said. “It was a pretty packed crowd until the seventh. I was pretty impressed with the crowd today, actually. It was good to see the fans come out and support us.”

Wyatt Clay throws the ceremonial first pitch before a Bemidji Blue Ox game against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Ada 7, Bemidji 5 (F/10)

ADA 000 100 022 2 – 7-15-0

BEM 000 300 200 0 – 5-8-4

WP: Resnick (6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 K)

LP: Paasch (2 IP, 5 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 3 K)

Participants of the upcoming Babe Ruth State Tournament line up on the field before a Bemidji Blue Ox game against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji's Caleb Manecke (1) taps helmets with Cody Rutledge (13) after Rutledge hit a home run in the fourth inning against Ada on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the BSU baseball field. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer