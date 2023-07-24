Bemidji and Blackduck to host 15U Babe Ruth State Tournament

BEMIDJI – The Bemidji area is gearing up to host a plethora of youth baseball teams for the 15U Babe Ruth State Tournament.

Bemidji and Blackduck will welcome teams statewide from July 27-30. The possibility of hosting was first presented nearly a year ago. After Blackduck’s last game at the 2022 state tournament, head coach Dwight Kalvig was approached by Todd Corrow, the Babe Ruth State Baseball and Softball Commissioner

“Todd Corrow expressed appreciation for our players and fans,” Kalvig said. “He asked if we would consider hosting the state tournament at some point. It was a surprise, really not expected at all. Non-Minnesota State High School League activities are frequently hosted throughout the state, and not strictly in the Twin Cities, so sites do move from year to year. … But normally you put in a bid if you want to host – it was a surprise to just have it offered to us.”

The tournament will feature a 16-team field divided into four pools of four teams. Each team will play every team within their pool. The top two teams from each pool will advance to bracket play. Games are tentatively scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. the first two days with games in Blackduck and Bemidji.

All of the semifinal and championship games will take place at the BSU baseball field. Semifinals will be played on Saturday, July 29, with the final games on Sunday, July 30.

Babe Ruth sanctioned baseball came to the Bemidji area in 1994. Bemidji decided to get away from playing independently after having done so for nearly three decades and pursue an opportunity to qualify for a state tournament at the 13U and 15U levels.

“We have very baseball friendly facilities,” said Kalvig, “I really have to thank the school district and parents for that. Baseball has really grown in popularity in Blackduck going back to the early 1980s – when parents convinced the school to upgrade the baseball field and took it upon themselves to build three little league fields as well.

“I think people may take it all for granted at times,” Kalvig added “But a lot of people devoted a lot of volunteer time to prepare the grounds we have from the little league field and facilities to the varsity field – and they did it for love of the game and for the kids. It’s a win-win.”

Some of those who provided their services to these improvements are Jim Krabbenhoft of JD Construction, Karl Gustafson, Nenson Plumbing, Crunden Electric, Jacob and Richard Lien and generous pricing from Northwoods Lumber, along with countless others who volunteered their time and made generous financial donations.

“We promise to have an exceptional concession stand, a grounds crew ready to get out to do maintenance between games and professional umpires coming in,” Kalvig said. “Our biggest concern is just making sure that everyone has a really good time and great experience. Co-hosting the state tournament with Bemidji is a really great opportunity for the kids and for the community.”