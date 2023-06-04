99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, June 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Beavers Hockey

Zach Whitecloud scores, Strong 3rd period lifts Knights over Panthers in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Former Bemidji State defenseman Zach Whitecloud netted the game winner on Saturday night in the first game of the Stanley Cup Final.

Lucas Peltier / USA Today Sports
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Zach Whitecloud (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring the game-winning goal during the third period against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Lucas Peltier / USA Today Sports
By Field Level Media
Today at 10:46 PM

LAS VEGAS — Adin Hill made 33 saves and Zach Whitecloud scored the go-ahead goal to highlight a three-goal third period for the Vegas Golden Knights, who defeated the Florida Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night in Las Vegas.

Shea Theodore had a goal and an assist, Jack Eichel had two assists and Jonathan Marchessault, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored for Vegas. Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Monday night in Las Vegas.

Eric Staal scored a short-handed goal and Anthony Duclair also scored for Florida, which had an eight-game road winning streak snapped. Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 29 of 33 shots.

The game was tied 2-2 entering the third period when Whitecloud fired a long wrist shot through traffic from inside the blue line past the glove of a screened Bobrovsky at the 6:59 mark.

Stone made it 4-2 with 6:19 remaining when he knocked down a clearing pass in the slot and then roofed a wrist shot into the top right corner of the net for his seventh goal of the playoffs. Smith added an empty-netter with 1:45 left to seal the win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida, playing its first game in 10 days after sweeping the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference finals, didn't show any rust in jumping out to a 1-0 lead 9:40 into the first period on Staal's second goal of the playoffs.

The Panthers were killing a Nick Cousins penalty for roughing Hill during a scrum around the goal when Staal broke up the left wing and wrapped a shot around the left post and off the stick of a diving Hill.

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill makes a save against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill makes a save against Florida Panthers center Carter Verhaeghe (23) during the third period in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas.
Stephen R. Sylvanie / USA Today Sports

Vegas tied it 1-1 at the 17:18 mark on a power-play goal by Marchessault. Chandler Stephenson set up the score with a backhand pass from along the boards. Marchessault was left alone in the slot, where he buried his 10th goal of the playoffs.

Florida had a chance to regain the lead early in the second period when Matthew Tkachuk found Cousins alone in the slot, but Hill, diving back toward the left post, stopped Cousins' attempt at a wide-open net with the end of his stick by the goal line.

The Golden Knights then took a 2-1 lead at the 10:54 mark of the second when Theodore fired a wrist shot from above the circles. It was Theodore's first goal of the postseason.

The Panthers tied it with 11 seconds left in the period when Aleksander Barkov pulled a faceoff in the right circle back to Duclair, who quickly ripped a wrist shot through Hill's pads for his fourth goal of the playoffs.

______________________________________________________

This story was written by one of our partner news agencies. Forum Communications Company uses content from agencies such as Reuters, Kaiser Health News, Tribune News Service and others to provide a wider range of news to our readers. Learn more about the news services FCC uses here.

What To Read Next
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State announces 2023-24 captains
June 02, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Gabbie Smith.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State to open WCHA play on the road at St. Cloud State
May 12, 2023 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Northern Town Hall
Local
Northern Township frustrated with city on proposed water, sewer project
June 02, 2023 10:41 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Jared Rubado 2023.jpg
Columns
Pioneer Perspectives: A debt of gratitude to a longtime firefighter
June 03, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
092822.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Nelson.jpg
Beavers Hockey
WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State announces 2023-24 captains
June 02, 2023 11:10 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
053123.N.BP.BEAVERPOND 1.jpg
The Vault
50 years ago Minnesota's legal drinking age was lowered to 18, for a while
May 31, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Sue Bruns, Special to the Pioneer