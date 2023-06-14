Zach Whitecloud becomes 2nd former Beaver player to hoist Stanley Cup

BEMIDJI – Former Bemidji State men’s hockey defenseman Zach Whitecloud achieved professional hockey’s ultimate prize after the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup Tuesday night, defeating the Florida Panthers 4-1 in the Stanley Cup Final.

“One of the toughest feats is to win the Stanley Cup,” said Bemidji State head coach Tom Serratore. “Zach was an elite player for the Golden Knights throughout the playoffs. I am proud of him and know our Beaver fans everywhere are proud too.”

Whitecloud joins Joel Otto (1980-84) as the only former Beavers to raise the Stanley Cup after Otto helped the Calgary Flames reach hockey’s summit in 1989.

Whitecloud, a native of Brandon, Manitoba, played in every game for the Golden Knights throughout the NHL Playoffs and in 22 games, he recorded eight points off two goals and six assists, 19 shots on goal and held a +14 rating on the ice, the second highest rating among all skaters in the playoffs. He also scored the game-winning goal in the third period of the pivotal game one of the Stanley Cup Finals on June 3. During the Stanley Cup Final, Whitecloud recorded three points (1g-2a), three shots and averaged 18:35 of ice time for the Golden Knights.

A key member of their penalty-kill unit, he helped the Golden Knights post a .712 penalty kill percentage throughout the playoffs and went a perfect 14-of-14 against the Panthers.

BSU's Zach Whitecloud gears up for a slapshot against the Air Force goal during Friday's game at the Sanford Center in Bemidji. Pioneer File Photo

Whitecloud played two seasons at Bemidji State (2016-18) before signing an entry-level contract with the Golden Knights as an undrafted free agent following the 2018 season. He totaled 36 points (7g-29a) in 77 games for BSU and finished his career with an even plus/minus rating. As a sophomore, the defender finished seventh on the team in scoring with 18 points (4g-14a), which included a career-high mark of 14 assists and a pair of game-winning goals.

Whitecloud also finished the season with a team-best 51 blocked shots and was the anchor of a BSU power-play unit that set a Division I-era program mark for efficiency converting 31-of-143 opportunities (.217) finishing the season third on the team in power-play scoring, netting 10 (1g-9a) of his 19 points came on the man advantage.

Helping BSU to the 2017 WCHA regular-season title and a pair of appearances in the WCHA playoffs, Whitecloud was a WCHA Scholar-Athlete honoree, a member of the WCHA All-Academic Team, and was named to the 2016-17 WCHA All-Rookie Team.

Whitecloud has been a member of the Golden Knights franchise for six seasons and helped the franchise to its first Stanley Cup since the team joined the leagues as an expansion team in 2017.