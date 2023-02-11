99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, February 10

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Beavers Hockey
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Zilisch scores 1st goal, but Beavers lose 3rd-period advantage

Leading Minnesota State 2-1 after McKayla Zilisch's first Bemidji State goal, the Beavers were in position for their second consecutive conference win after snapping an 11-game losing streak.

BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Bemidji State Beavers
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 10, 2023 10:01 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team had a chance for back-to-back WCHA wins on Friday in Mankato.

Leading Minnesota State 2-1 after two periods, the Beavers were in position for their second consecutive conference win after snapping an 11-game losing streak. But the Mavericks started a scoring streak of their own, lighting the lamp twice in the final frame to steal a 3-2 victory.

Madison Mashuga got the game started with her goal at 4:22 in the first period, but the Beavers answered with Reece Hunt’s score at 13:53. BSU (5-25-1, 2-23-0 WCHA) took the lead on McKayla Zilisch’s goal at 17:24 in the second, the first of her Bemidji State career.

Kelsey King equalized for MSU (14-16-1, 8-16-1 WCHA) at 3:22 in the third, and Mashuga’s second of the matchup gave Minnesota State the game-winning score at 5:46.

Hannah Hogenson saved 26 shots in net for the Beavers, while the Mavericks’ Lauren Barbro stopped 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two teams return to the ice to wrap up the series at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, back in Mankato.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

MSU 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Mashuga (Akervik, Paddington), 4:22; 2, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Hendrickson, Anick), 13:53.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Zilisch (Anick), 17:24.

Third period -- 4, MSU GOAL, King (Akervik, Langseth), 3:22; 5, MSU GOAL, Mashuga (Otremba, Paddington), 5:46.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 26; Barbro (MSU) 19.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics: BEMIDJI STATE BEAVERSWOMEN'S HOCKEY
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
021523.S.BP.BSUWBB Sam Pogatchnik.jpg
College
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Wolves’ fourth-quarter spurt sinks Beavers 62-54
The Beavers (7-16, 4-15 NSIC) led 51-49 with just under five minutes remaining, but did not score again for nearly four minutes.
February 10, 2023 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
BSU_Hockey web art.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State falls in final minute to start pivotal CCHA series
With Ferris State and the Bemidji State men’s hockey team separated by just one point in the CCHA standings, you’d expect their series to be close. Friday’s game certainly fit the bill.
February 10, 2023 09:26 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
020823.S.BP.BSUMHKY Lleyton Roed.jpg
Beavers Hockey
MEN'S HOCKEY: Lleyton Roed named to HCA's Tim Taylor Award Watch List
Roed is one of 27 student-athletes in NCAA Division I men's hockey to be named to the list and just one of two from the Central Collegiate Hockey Association.
February 10, 2023 04:14 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence of Florida (56) practices with offensive lineman John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota (74) on Feb. 2, 2023 — the third day of Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama.
College
Gophers center John Michael Schmitz stands out at Senior Bowl
Regarded as one of the top interior offensive lineman, Schmitz is moving up draft rankings
February 07, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press