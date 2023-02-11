WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Zilisch scores 1st goal, but Beavers lose 3rd-period advantage

MANKATO -- The Bemidji State women’s hockey team had a chance for back-to-back WCHA wins on Friday in Mankato.

Leading Minnesota State 2-1 after two periods, the Beavers were in position for their second consecutive conference win after snapping an 11-game losing streak. But the Mavericks started a scoring streak of their own, lighting the lamp twice in the final frame to steal a 3-2 victory.

Madison Mashuga got the game started with her goal at 4:22 in the first period, but the Beavers answered with Reece Hunt’s score at 13:53. BSU (5-25-1, 2-23-0 WCHA) took the lead on McKayla Zilisch’s goal at 17:24 in the second, the first of her Bemidji State career.

Kelsey King equalized for MSU (14-16-1, 8-16-1 WCHA) at 3:22 in the third, and Mashuga’s second of the matchup gave Minnesota State the game-winning score at 5:46.

Hannah Hogenson saved 26 shots in net for the Beavers, while the Mavericks’ Lauren Barbro stopped 19.

The two teams return to the ice to wrap up the series at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, back in Mankato.

Minnesota State 3, Bemidji State 2

BSU 1 1 0 -- 2

MSU 1 0 2 -- 3

First period -- 1, MSU GOAL, Mashuga (Akervik, Paddington), 4:22; 2, BSU GOAL, Hunt (Hendrickson, Anick), 13:53.

Second period -- 3, BSU GOAL, Zilisch (Anick), 17:24.

Third period -- 4, MSU GOAL, King (Akervik, Langseth), 3:22; 5, MSU GOAL, Mashuga (Otremba, Paddington), 5:46.

Saves -- Hogenson (BSU) 26; Barbro (MSU) 19.